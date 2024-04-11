Free way to watch Friday and Saturday’s King of the Baggers action at COTA

MotoAmerica's King of the Baggers will take place during MotoGP round at Circuit of the Americas

King of the Baggers
The King of the Baggers action this weekend is free to watch.

Tune in to the MotoGP YouTube channel or the MotoAmerica YouTube channel.

It is also available on MotoAmerica Live+ and MAVTV.

King of the Baggers is taking place at the Circuit of the Americas in Texas during the MotoGP round this weekend.

King of the Baggers schedule

Friday 12 April
Mission Qualifying 2 and Challenge - 5pm ET (10pm UK)

Saturday 13 April
Race 1 - 1pm ET (6pm UK)
Race 2 - 4.45pm ET (9.45pm UK)

The Mission Challenge on Friday 12 April is a three-lap battle between the six fastest qualifiers, with $5000 up for grabs for the winner.

There are two races on Saturday 13 April.

Wayne Rainey, the MotoGP Legend and MotoAmerica president, said: "This is a great opportunity for MotoAmerica and our King of the Baggers series.

“Having our teams and riders compete at a MotoGP event is ground-breaking and I know the MotoGP fans are going to be surprised and excited about what they see at COTA.”

King of the Baggers features touring motorcycles from Harley Davidson and Indian turned into racing bikes.

The suspensions, ergonomics and enhancements of the bikes are modified for the race track.

What started as a novel idea has become a fun part of the MotoAmerica experience.

