Miguel Oliveira ‘hoping to make another step in the right direction’ at COTA

At the scene of Trackhouse Racing’s first home race in MotoGP, Miguel Oliveira is hoping to make noise.

Miguel Oliveira has not hit the ground running so far in 2024 despite being given a full factory 2024 RS-GP MotoGP machine.

Instead, factory Aprilia riders Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Vinales have been stronger than the Potuguese rider, who’s best result is ninth in Portimao.

But with the team’s home support behind him, Oliveira is hoping to make more noise at COTA this weekend.

“I’m looking forward to the team’s home Grand Prix in Austin,” said Oliveira. “Last year I was relatively competitive in the top 10 places and with the progress we have made with the bike in Portimao, I’m hoping that by making another step in the right direction, we can challenge for more.

“It’s always a nice Grand Prix here and this year it’s going to be even more special carrying the American flag with us!”

The only rider to not finish both races so far in 2024 is Oliveira’s team-mate Raul Fernandez.

Although the Spaniard showed speed in Qatar, it did not translate to a good result after an error code meant he required his second bike, which had used tyres fitted for the restarted race.

In Portimao Fernandez crashed out of the grand prix which he admitted was not the start he wanted to this season.

Fernandez said: “I’m really happy to come back to this track. After the beginning of the year, which was definitely not what we were hoping for and expecting, I can’t wait to arrive at Circuit of the Americas to see how competitive we are.

“I’ll try to enjoy myself on the bike again, which is our target and for our Trackhouse Team, this weekend is very special, so we really aim to enjoy and try to do our maximum in the United States.”

