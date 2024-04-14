KTM: ‘Fighting a rider like Marc Marquez is already a strong performance’ for Pedro Acosta

Pedro Acosta overtook Marc Marquez for the third consecutive MotoGP race weekend, which didn’t go unnoticed.

Pedro Acosta, Tissot sprint race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 13 April
The rise of Pedro Acosta continued on Saturday at COTA as the MotoGP rookie secured second place in qualifying.

His first front row in MotoGP at just the third time of trying, Acosta then went on to secure fourth, his best result in a sprint race. 

Acosta, who lines up second for today’s grand prix, is expected to be in the podium fight as he was during the ten-lap sprint.

Acosta lost out to Jorge Martin after initially going on the attack himself when he passed Marc Marquez on lap six.

But after running wide during his attempted overtake, Acosta fell into the clutches of Martin who came through at turn 11.

Speaking about the teenager’s impressive performance, GASGAS Tech 3 KTM team manager, Nicholas Goyon said: It is obviously a really strong performance as it is only his third round in MotoGP! Everytime he is on track, he gives his maximum, and as a team, we are just really enjoying the show, because he is riding at an unbelievable level.

“Later, he achieved a strong Tissot Sprint, with which we are really happy. Of course, he wants more, and I know that he is already preparing his strategy for tomorrow’s race, but as a team, we feel like fighting with a rider like Marc Marquez is already a strong performance.”

Goyon also touched on Augusto Fernandez’s result, which was another disappointing one as the Spaniard fell at turn 15.

“The weekend had been positive so far for Augusto Fernandez, but unfortunately he lost the front in turn 15 in the first lap of the sprint while he was trying to defend his position, so it is a great shame because he could not get the benefits from the sprint,” added Goyon.

“He was happy with his bike, so we are looking forward to the grand prix and hopefully we can score points in the main race."

