Enea Bastianini: ‘I made some mistakes, but I can be happy with podium’

After finishing second in Portimao, Enea Bastianini’s impressive start to 2024 continued as he claimed third at the Americas MotoGP at COTA.

Despite losing a couple of places early on Bastianini regrouped and grew stronger and stronger as the grand prix went on.

After overtaking team-mate Francesco Bagnaia, Bastianini then closed in on championship leader Jorge Martin, passing the Pramac star with just over a lap to go.

“It was important to be on the podium here in COTA because it is one of my favourite tracks but also because I missed the race last year,” said Bastianini.

“To see how yesterday went, I wasn’t really positive for the race. The start was good and after I saw my start I thought to try and go at the front.

“But I made some mistakes and some other riders overtook me during the first part of the race. I had to stay calm and was one of the guys with the soft on the rear.

“I only tried to push in the last seven or eight laps. Jorge was really difficult to overtake. I only overtook him with two laps to go. I can be happy.”

Bastianini, who struggled to adapt to the GP23 machine when he returned from injury last season, has had no such issues in 2024 with the new and improved 2024-spec bike.

One of the most consistent riders so far through the opening three rounds, Bastianini is upbeat about his chances moving forward.

Bastianini added: “Last year was very strange because my feeling with the bike was strange and also I crashed in the first race.

“After my injury, adapting to the bike was so complicated and it was new [for me] because my crew chief was new, the team was new.

“You have to have a balance. If you know this you can do something more.

“This year we have started well in the test and I put in many laps in Malaysia and Qatar to be consistent during this championship.

“Now we have a solid base. For the future we can always fight for a good position.”