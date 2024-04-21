Revealed: Release clause in Gresini’s contract with Ducati

There is reportedly a release clause in Gresini’s contract as a Ducati satellite team.

Gresini are contracted to Ducati until the end of 2025 but the deal includes a clause which could be taken advantage of by rival manufacturers if they pay a fee, Motorsport report.

Meanwhile, Gresini are trying to convince Ducati to supply them with one factory-spec bike in 2025 which would allow them to convince Marc Marquez to stay in the team.

However, that wish is likely doomed to fail.

Pramac and VR46 are in talks with Ducati to extend their stays as satellite teams, which are both due to expire this year.

Pramac have an option in their current deal to automatically renew and keep their two factory-spec bikes.

If Pramac choose not to renew, the factory bikes would likely go to VR46, not Gresini.

The revelation of a release clause in Gresini’s contract with Ducati will be of interest to Yamaha.

The Japanese manufacturer are desperate to add a satellite team to the grid in 2025.

Their pursuit of VR46 has seemingly failed.

Yamaha are chasing Pramac, too, but cannot compete with the competitiveness of the bikes that the team currently ride.

Gresini, who run year-old Ducatis, could therefore come under consideration if Yamaha are willing to pay the fee to activate their release clause.

Yamaha have deep pockets, as evidenced by the new contract making Fabio Quartararo the best-paid rider in MotoGP, but they do not have competitive machinery yet.

Gresini’s 2025 as a Ducati satellite team is contracted, unless another manufacturer comes along to buy them out.

In addition, Gresini will have a keen eye on the future of their star man Marquez who is only tied to a one-year stay.

Balancing the team’s future, with their best rider’s plans, could become tricky.

The deadline for satellite teams to solve their 2025 futures, in the eyes of both Ducati and Yamaha, is expected around the end of May or June.