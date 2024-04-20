Ducati “open to possibilities” with VR46 and Pramac’s “relationship strained”

Behind-the-scenes wrangling as VR46 and Pramac jostle over their Ducati futures

Marco Bezzecchi, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 22 March
The relationship between the VR46 and Pramac teams is reportedly “strained” as they each negotiate their own futures with Ducati.

The contracts of VR46 and Pramac as Ducati satellite teams will expire at the end of this year, and both are trying to renew with favourable terms.

Meanwhile, Yamaha lurk in the background, trying to convince one of MotoGP’s existing satellite teams to join them for 2025 and beyond.

But VR46 is “one step away” from signing a new contract to stay with Ducati, Motorsport report.

Despite Valentino Rossi’s personal history, and ongoing ambassador role, with Yamaha, the decision has been made for his team to remain with Ducati.

Their fresh contract will be for 2025 and 2026 with an option to extend further, into the new MotoGP regulations era.

However, VR46 have failed in their wish to receive factory bikes with their new contract.

Instead, they will continue to ride year-old machines.

What is Pramac's situation?

Franco Morbidelli, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 12 April
Pramac are mulling over an option in their current contract to automatically renew terms with Ducati for two more years.

They have until the MotoGP summer break to clarify whether they will activate the clause, which will mean keeping the two factory bikes that they currently enjoy.

Pramac’s Jorge Martin currently leads the championship riding a GP24.

If Pramac choose not to renew their stay with Ducati, then VR46 would likely be given a pair of factory bikes in 2025.

Relationships between VR46 and Pramac have become “strained” which means Ducati are “open to any possibilities”, the report states.

Yamaha have set their sights on luring Pramac to their ranks in 2025, after failing with VR46.

But Yamaha boss Lin Jarvis needs an answer soon.

“There’s not a hard deadline, as such,” Jarvis said. “No rule, nothing defined.

“But I think the latest will be by Mugello [May 31-June 2].

“Prior to Mugello, everything should be sorted.

“The only hard deadline you have is for your future planning, when you make investments.

“When you talk about budgets, talk about making extra materials or not, you need to know by June.

“So that is, more or less, the time.”

Adding a third and a fourth bike to the grid is a crucial part of Yamaha’s recovery plan, which included signing Fabio Quartararo to the most lucrative rider contract in MotoGP today.

