Kazakhstan MotoGP on course with Malaysian assistance?

Kazakhstan to bring in Malaysian staff to help run its inaugural MotoGP at the Sokol International Racetrack?

Aleix Espargaro, Sepang MotoGP test, 7 February
After withdrawing from the 2023 MotoGP world championship due to “ongoing homologation works at the circuit, paired with current global operational challenges” doubts have continued over Kazakhstan’s re-scheduled debut on this year’s calendar.

The 2024 event, pencilled in for the new Sokol International Racetrack on June 14-16, was listed as “subject to contract and homologation” on the provisional MotoGP calendar.

Although there has been no official confirmation on homologation, rumours from Malaysia suggest a solution has now been found for one of the biggest organisational hurdles.

With no history of top-level motorcycle racing, and no time to train local personnel to run its inaugural MotoGP, Crash.net understands that Kazakhstan has approached the Malaysian Association of Motorsport to provide almost 400 experienced staff - including marshals, medics and track officials.

Such a move would make sense, with Qatar also bringing in experienced outside staff to help run its motorcycle grand prix, and signals the Sokol round is indeed set to go ahead.

Adding weight to the Sokol-Malaysia whispers is that a few weeks ago Razlan Razali, former CEO of the Sepang Circuit and Petronas/RNF team principal, visited the Kazakh track.

“It’s unusual but this track has great potential. It could record the fastest times in the championship,” Razali posted on social media.

Kazakhstan is the only new MotoGP venue scheduled for the 2024 season.

