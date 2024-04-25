“Sensational change” mooted as Pramac enter “advanced negotiations” to join Yamaha

Pramac are reportedly in “advanced negotiations” to join Yamaha in 2025.

The “sensational change” would see the satellite team leave Ducati, Speedweek report.

“All signs point to a separation” between Ducati and their priority satellite team, it is reported ahead of this weekend’s Spanish MotoGP at Jerez.

And Yamaha are set to be the beneficiary, with outgoing team boss Lin Jarvis set to complete another “coup”.

After tying down Fabio Quartararo to a lucrative long-term contract, Jarvis is now very close to agreeing a deal to bring Pramac into the fold, it is claimed.

Pramac boss Paolo Campinoti has a “concrete offer on the table” from Yamaha.

And although “nothing has been signed yet”, the clues are ominous that Pramac are close to a monumental swap.

Explained: Satellite team negotiations for 2025

Franco Morbidelli, MotoGP, Qatar MotoGP, 8 March

Talk has been rife in the MotoGP paddock over the past few weeks about the future of Ducati’s satellite teams.

They currently run three independent teams on top of their factory squad - Pramac, Gresini and VR46.

Pramac have been alongside Ducati since 2005 and, this latest report insists, there has never been any ill-feeling, and nor has any animosity started recently despite doubt over their future together.

Pramac have an option in their current contract with Ducati which they could activate, to stay for another two years.

That clause would guarantee access to factory-spec bikes, which they currently use.

Yet, despite team manager Gino Borsoi insisting it was a formality, that clause has strangely not been activated.

On-track Pramac benefit from their use of a GP24 Desmosedici, and their star man Jorge Martin leads the MotoGP championship after three rounds.

But Martin will leave Pramac, irrespective of the team’s future, next year in pursuit of a factory opportunity.

Notably, VR46 are also in the process of talking to Ducati about their future because their contract is also expiring.

VR46 hinted to Crash about a wish for latest-spec machinery (they currently ride year-old bikes). But that would be impossible for Ducati to deliver if Pramac activate their contractual clause to stay, with GP25 bikes, next year.

VR46’s future remains unsolved in the background although they have reportedly rejected Yamaha, suggesting they will find a deal with Ducati.

Gresini have reportedly also enquired about a GP25 bike in 2025 which would enable them to keep Marc Marquez, a demand which appears very optimistic at this stage.

And separately LCR, the third and final satellite team to be out of contract this year, confirmed to Crash that will enter talks to recommit to Honda soon.

Why do Yamaha want a new satellite team?

Yamaha’s desire to add a satellite team to their structure for 2025 now seems a lot closer, with Pramac.

The Japanese manufacturer’s wish to restore themselves to the summit of the sport requires an additional grid presence, and additional data, which a satellite team would give them.

Yamaha’s Jarvis said earlier this month: “We are optimistic that we may be successful in getting a satellite team, a second team, an independent team on the grid as soon as possible.”

He named the Mugello round (May 31-June 2) as the timeframe by which Yamaha would need a deal to be struck.

Jarvis has previously explained the technical advantage of doubling their bikes on the grid: “Not only to be competitive in each individual race weekend by having more bikes on the grid and more data.

“But also having the same data to help develop the bike.

“Having two [bikes] is definitely a disadvantage so we’re working on that.