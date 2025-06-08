Moto2 points leader Manu Gonzalez gets MotoGP test opportunity with Trackhouse

The Trackhouse Aprilia MotoGP team has confirmed reports that Moto2 points leader Manu Gonzalez will test one of its bikes on Monday during the Aragon post-race test.

On Saturday during the Aragon Grand Prix, reports emerged that Gonzalez was to be given his MotoGP riding debut on Monday at the post-race test with Trackhouse.

With the Aprilia satellite down a rider due to Ai Ogura’s leg injury from a crash at the British Grand Prix, and with the Italian marque’s test rider Lorenzo Savadori already deputising for the factory team, Trackhouse has a spare bike for Monday.

Davide Brivio, team boss, all but confirmed the news on Sunday morning but noted at the time that it was still not finalised.

However, following the Aragon GP, Trackhouse has formally confirmed Gonzalez will join Raul Fernandez and the rest of the MotoGP field on track on Monday.

“Trackhouse will offer the opportunity of a test on one of its RS-GP25 bikes to a young, promising rookie rider and has chosen the current Moto2 World Championship points joint leader, Manuel Gonzalez,” a statement read.

“Trackhouse Racing, as a young and progressive racing organisation, set out from its beginning in 2001, to offer exciting, developing, talent a path towards the pinnacle of motorsports.

“Most recently that has seen Connor Zilisch graduate through the NASCAR levels and impress to the point of making his Cup Series debut for Trackhouse in the #87 Red Bull Chevrolet, at Circuit of the Americas, in March 2025.

“On its MotoGP programme, Trackhouse signed #79 Ai Ogura, reigning Moto2 World Champion, to graduate into MotoGP with the team for 2025 and he has immediately shown what an exciting prospect he is for the future.

“The test for Manuel Gonzalez continues the American outfit’s initiative to give a chance for young talent to thrive through Trackhouse Racing.”

Gonzalez finished ninth in Sunday’s Aragon Moto2 race and is now level on points at the top of the standings with Aron Canet.

The Spaniard has won three times in Moto2 inside the first eight rounds.

The test for Gonzalez is being seen as a possible job interview for 2026, amid Raul Fernandez’s ongoing struggles and recent admission from Aprilia CEO Massimo Rivola that he has underperformed.

But Brivio shot this down on Sunday morning, insisting that Trackhouse has a contract with Fernandez to the end of 2026.

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

