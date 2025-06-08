Pedro Acosta: KTM's gap to Ducati in Aragon MotoGP race “painful”

The Aragon MotoGP saw Pedro Acosta as close as he has been all season to a MotoGP podium, but the gap ahead of him to the podium-finishing Ducati riders was “painful”, according to the Spaniard.

Acosta was seven seconds off the win and four seconds behind the podium in the Aragon race, despite spending the first half of the 23 laps battling with third-place finisher Francesco Bagnaia, who was much improved over his slump to 12th in the Sprint thanks to some braking improvements.

When asked where he was losing most of his time to the Ducati riders ahead, Pedro Acosta was clear.

“Entry of the corners,” the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider said after the Aragon MotoGP.

“These guys can release the brake and go 10kph faster than us, easy.

“Then two-tenths [per lap] are many tenths [by the end of the race].

“But I think also that it’s the race that we have the least gap to the first – this is good.”

Despite that, when asked if he could take any satisfaction from the Aragon result, Acosta said, bluntly, “No.”

He continued: “We finished four seconds behind Pecco, seven behind Marc [Marquez].

“It’s painful to see this number in the screen.”

Acosta raced with the hard-compound front tyre in the Grand Prix at MotorLand, something he felt was necessary after struggling with front locking when using the medium-compound front tyre in the Sprint.

“I was having a lot of locks, problems, [in the Sprint] and, to be honest, I didn’t want this to happen again,” he said.

“You need to understand that I’m a guy that maybe needs more the front tyre – maybe more Brad [Binder] style – to go faster.

“Yesterday, it [the medium-compound front tyre] was giving me a handicap.

“For this I go for the hard [compound front tyre]. It’s true that it was taking two laps to warm-up and feel quite okay, but the tyre after that was fantastic. I’m super-happy about my choice.

“I was quite nervous, to be honest, on the grid because I was the only one with the hard, but I said ‘Okay, we are lost already, we cannot be worse.’”

Although he was happy with his tyre choice, though, Acosta nonetheless reiterated that KTM’s performance at the moment is “not good enough”.

“We managed a really good weekend, I’m happy with the weekend that we made because if you check more or less all the practices, I was in the top-five-or-six,” he said.

“This is good but not good enough.

“It was a good race, the pace was quite good: faster than the guys behind, slower than the guys in front.

“But we need to improve.”