Marc Marquez: “I started to think about mistakes; riding without concentration…”

Marc Marquez remembered his previous costly errors as he rode to victory at the MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix.

The eight-time world champion became the first rider since himself 10 years ago to lead every session of a grand prix weekend, after claiming a runaway win at Aragon on Sunday.

It’s a result that has put him 32 points clear in the championship and marks his first Sunday victory since April’s Qatar GP.

Marc Marquez says it was “mandatory” for him to win at a circuit he has been victorious at now seven times in MotoGP, having crashed out of top results already at COTA and Jerez this season.

When asked if he saw the dominance of his Aragon win as a significant moment much like his comeback win at the venue last year, he said: “No, I don’t think so, because we started already in a very good way from Thailand to Jerez.

“Then it’s true that Le Mans, especially Silverstone, we missed the way a bit but we understood why.

“And then here I came back, I felt again the same feeling as I had in the pre-season and as I had in the first races, and it’s true that last year here was a very important weekend because it was a victory that I was looking for for many, many days.

“It was one of the biggest challenges of my career.

“But this victory was mandatory in our garage and in myself. Why? Because if I want to fight for this championship I cannot… ok, I’m leading, I have an advantage against Alex [Marquez], more against Pecco [Bagnaia].

“But in two good circuits for me, that were Austin and Jerez I lost 50 points. So, it’s there where we need to keep working.”

Marquez has spoken all weekend at Aragon about avoiding the mistakes he has made in grands prix in 2025 and admits they played on his mind at one stage on Sunday.

“Of course, if we want to fight for the championship we cannot repeat a mistake, especially, like Austin,” he added.

“The other ones, ok, but Austin was a big mistake and then today I was very focused.

“When six, seven laps remained I started to think about those mistakes, how to manage the situation, but then I was looking at the lap time and I was riding in 1m47s-low without full concentration.

“Then I decided to increase the speed to be focused again and I just enjoyed that last lap and the finish line with Alex, because in Jerez I was more sad than usual because he won and I was not able to celebrate on the podium with him.”

