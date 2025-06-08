Ducati “sick” of being unable to help Pecco Bagnaia before Aragon MotoGP breakthrough

Pecco Bagnaia was a fighting third in Aragon MotoGP

Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Aragon MotoGP
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Aragon MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Ducati MotoGP team boss Davide Tardozzi admits “we were sick of hearing the same” complaints from Pecco Bagnaia because it seemed unable to find a solution.

Double world champion Pecco Bagnaia has had a largely difficult 2025 season on the factory as he has struggled to find confidence from the front end of his factory Ducati.

At a bit of a loss after finishing out of the points in the Saturday sprint at Aragon, a major breakthrough on Sunday allowed Bagnaia to finish third in the grand prix.

Tardozzi says this form boost was down to a fix “we never thought of before” that was implemented before the grand prix.

“We are absolutely so happy for Pecco that he seems that he’s back, and we are very happy because the engineers were working for the last couple of races to try to find back this front feeling,” Tardozzi said.

“It seems that it works. So we will try to improve this feeling tomorrow [in the test] because we would like to have the best Pecco as possible in Mugello next week.

“Just small things in the front. I don’t want to talk about them, maybe Pecco will say.

“But anyway I think it was something that we never thought of before and after a chat with him yesterday, his race engineer had this idea and finally it worked.

“So, let’s see if we can improve in this area tomorrow.”

Tardozzi added that Ducati grew “sick” of hearing the same complaints from Pecco Bagnaia that it could not find a resolution for, but believes it will “have a fantastic Pecco” at the Italian GP.

“I think that we were sick to hear the same things from Pecco, not because we don’t trust him but because we were not able to find a solution to his problem,” he added.

“And finally today it was relaxing, we found something that we have been looking for since Jerez, Le Mans, Silverstone.

“And finally here we found something. We need to improve this area and I think we’ll have a fantastic Pecco in Mugello.”

This breakthrough for Bagnaia has come at a crucial time, as he is now 93 points off championship leader Marc Marquez following his dominant Aragon GP win.

The next two rounds at Mugello and Assen have been stomping grounds for Bagnaia in recent years.

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

