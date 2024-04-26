Marc Marquez quizzed about talks with rivals as he explains his No1 wish for 2025

Marc Marquez has again made it clear that he wants a factory bike in 2025.

Marquez is only contracted to Gresini for one season so, in the coming weeks, will reopen talks about his future.

Having already dropped a clue that he was keeping his options open, Marquez insisted ahead of the Spanish MotoGP that he does want a latest-spec motorcycle.

“The future? Of course, at the moment I don’t have anything clear,” he said.

“Of course, I would like a factory bike. This is something that is always a plus.

“This year, of course, is something super special in my career. Because I was coming from four years super difficult.

“But then I proved, and showed to myself (which was the most important) that I am still competitive.

“So my work is to do 100% to have a factory bike for next year.

“Then? Let’s see. I don’t have contact with anybody.

“I want to do my best. If you are fast on the race track, you will have more options.”

Marquez was asked if he has already opened talks with teams to discuss 2025.

“Around Jerez, Le Mans and Mugello, some contact will start. This is true,” he said.

“But at the moment I have some margin on the race track to keep going.”

Gresini are contracted to remain as a satellite Ducati team next year. Their terms are to ride year-old bikes, but they are reportedly trying to convince Ducati to give them one GP25 next season.

That would enable Marquez to stay.

But the situation around Ducati’s other satellite teams is the issue.

Pramac and VR46’s contracts are coming to an end, and they are negotiating their futures.

Pramac, like the factory team run GP24s this season while VR46, like Gresini, have GP23s.

Pramac can activate a contractual clause to stay with Ducati for two more years on the same terms, and keep their factory bikes.

But the delay in activating this clause has caused doubt around Pramac’s future.

Yamaha are reportedly in “advanced talks” to prise Pramac away, into their ranks for 2025.

If Pramac leave Ducati, their two factory bikes are up for grabs.

Although VR46 will also want access, it enhances Gresini’s chances of landing the GP25 that Marquez wants to ride.

Marquez’s other key option to secure a GP25 is obviously to ride for the official Ducati team, alongside Francesco Bagnaia, next year.

Should Marquez move manufacturers - however unlikely that seems after a year of adaptation to the Ducati - then Aprilia could offer a factory bike. Maverick Vinales was already quizzed about the potential arrival of Marquez.

Any hope of a return to Honda is surely a non-starter after their poor start to this year.

How will Marquez avoid COTA crash repeat?

Last time out, Marquez crashed from the lead at the Americas MotoGP due to a braking problem.

“The crash was my fault.,” he said.

“Because if you have a problem you need to understand it, and try to prevent it.

“It was unpredictable to know when I would have that problem.

“Specifically on Turn 1, when I overtook Pedro Acosta, the front tyre temperature goes a lot.

“When I arrived at the first hard brake point, the brake was empty.

“The team is working super hard with Ducati to see what we can do for the future, to not have this problem again.

“The first thing is to change the front level.

“Like this, if I have a problem, I will have more margin.

“I’m here to learn things. There are a few things.

“The most important is that the speed is there. “Now we need to clean the small things to be more consistent in the top positions.”