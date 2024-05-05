Teams “ran out of patience” with “inconsistent” Maverick Vinales

Maverick Vinales inconsistency is the reason he has represented three manufacturers in MotoGP, it has been claimed.

Vinales became the first rider in MotoGP to win grands prix with three different brands when he rode his Aprilia to victory at the Circuit of the Americas.

It completed a remarkable hat-trick which even Valentino Rossi could not do.

But to establish himself as a true championship challenger, his consistency and mind-set must be proven, says TNT Sports’ Neil Hodgson.

“His lack of performance took him down the road he’s gone down. That’s why he’s at Aprilia,” Hodgson said.

“He’s been at three manufacturers because he wasn’t strong enough on the first manufacturer.

“The reality is that his inconsistency within teams… eventually teams run out of patience with him.

“That’s the reality of what we’ve seen.

“His speed? He’s as fast as the fastest man in this paddock. Everything is 10 out of 10.

“But you need to be mentally strong in MotoGP. “Unfortunately, the slight weakness means he has dips in form.

“I struggle with Maverick because I am trying to work out the puzzle.”

Sylvain Guintoli replied: “I like what I see with Maverick and Aprilia.

“When he was at Suzuki he got his first victory at Silverstone, then he was signed by Yamaha to lead their effort in MotoGP.

“He was so fast, unbelievable in winter testing, but it never materialised. It ended in tears.

“When he was picked up by Aprilia, I thought it was a gamble but it’s starting to pay off.

“The confidence is there. Maverick, mentally, can be up and down.

“He’s a character, he’s unique, the only guy like that.”

Hodgson said: “He’s almost a bit too nice. You need a killer instinct, selfish on the track, to beat the best.”

Vinales sits fifth in the MotoGP standings after four rounds.

He is 29 points behind championship leader Jorge Martin.

A P9 at last weekend’s Spanish MotoGP was not the ideal result, after entering on a high from his Texas glory.

But Vinales has fought at the front for the whole season so far, on a very competitive Aprilia which has become Ducati’s top challenger.

'The best I've ever seen him'

Maverick Vinales, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April

"In the past, he has had moments of brilliance then gone off the boil," Guintoli said about Vinales.

"And he doesn’t know why.

"He is so talented, so strong, when everything is in place and when he’s got full confidence, and when everything is flowing.

"But then he can have really bad days as well, we know that.

"Sometimes he can qualify well then, in the race, have a really bad start and not come back. Then in Austin he was absolutely amazing."

Hodgson reflected on COTA when Vinales lost pole position, then battled back to win: "Normally, he would work his way to seventh, then be in the fastest laps of the race, and you think ‘what a waste of a weekend’.

"But it was the way he passed everyone.

"He was methodical, he didn’t miss an apex, he was decisive, instinctive.

"It was the best I’d ever seen him ride a motorcycle. Balanced and aggressive."

Guintoli replied: "He was in a league of his own. He looked like he was racing in a different category."