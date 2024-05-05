$180 nachos among eye-watering food prices at F1 Miami Grand Prix

Fans attending the F1 Miami Grand Prix were in for a shock if they tried to purchase food and drink.

Nachos costing $180 were among the extortionately priced items on sale this weekend.

Photos of the menus posted to social media by disgruntled fans showed the incredible prices of snacks.

While a plate of nachos will set you back $180, an 'F1 platter' is even more expensive at $290.

The F1 platter consists of 'secret sauce' on a ribeye quesadilla with crispy chicken, chipotle and mustard.

For any fans wanting to splash out, caviar will cost $400.

The news is even worse for anybody wanting a drink to cool off in the hot weather.

A water is $25 and a bucket of five beers is at least $45.

Champagne? Anyone with the money can spend up to $3,600 on a bottle.

Yet, staggeringly, it has been pointed out that the prices are actually a significant decrease on last year.

In 2023, steamed buns were $300 but are now only $120!

Nachos have come down from $275 to a mere $180!

For the celebrities in attendance at the Miami Grand Prix these sky-high prices may not be a big deal.

But for the everyday fan? Let's hope they brought a packed lunch.