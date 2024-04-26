Silverstone among three MotoGP wild-cards for Cal Crutchlow

Cal Crutchlow may be a notable absence from this weekend’s Spanish MotoGP - where fellow test riders Dani Pedrosa (KTM), Stefan Bradl (Honda) and Lorenzo Savadori (Aprilia) are competing - but Yamaha has announced three upcoming wild-cards for the Englishman.

The triple MotoGP race winner, who took part in one wild-card last season at Motegi, will make his competitive 2024 debut at Mugello from May 31-June 2. An official test follows the Italian Grand Prix.

Crutchlow will then make a popular return to action at his home British MotoGP at Silverstone in early August, plus the San Marino round at Misano in September (which also has a Monday test).

Yamaha (like Honda) has six wild-cards available under the revised concessions, so it remains to be seen if Crutchlow will also appear at any flyaway rounds.

[Cal Crutchlow] will participate in the Italian GP, British GP, and San Marino GP as a wild card!” Yamaha posted on social media. “He aims to gather extra data to support Yamaha in their bike development mission.”

Crutchlow will not take part in Monday's official test at Jerez, where Monster Yamaha riders Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins will have an extensive range of new parts - which the #35 has helped develop in private tests - to try for the M1.