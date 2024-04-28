Big changes but no breakthrough for Yamaha at Jerez MotoGP test

Extreme aero, a new chassis and electronic settings for Yamaha at the Jerez MotoGP test.

Alex Rins, Jerez test (Dorna)
Yamaha made the biggest visual impact at Monday’s Jerez MotoGP test courtesy of its new aero package.

Unfortunately, the difference in performance was more modest and - like a new chassis - generated mixed reviews from riders Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins.

Quartararo described the aero - which features three planes on the front instead of two, plus a KTM/Ducati style side fairing - as a ‘neutral’ feeling, “not worse, not better.”

However, Quartararo added that the data did suggest marginal gains and he is keen to see how the fairing works at another track.

Rins, who finished the day as the quickest M1 in 14th (+0.619s), admitted the ‘spectacular’ appearance of the fairing meant he expected to feel a much bigger difference on track.

In reality, it was only around a tenth a half faster, but still offered “a step forward” and “I'm riding in a good way with this aero-package.

“But we can't have it for Le Mans just yet because the engineers need more time.”

Opinions were reversed regarding the new chassis, also aimed at improving turning, with Quartararo feeling a slight benefit but Rins left unimpressed.

The aero looked impressive, but Quartararo said the chassis was perhaps the single biggest difference he has felt from a new part at Yamaha.

But again, it didn’t translate to the stopwatch.

The new chassis offered a “slight improvement” on corner entry “but not really on the turning.”

Rins added: “I didn't like [the chassis] that much because I didn't feel better turning,”

Both items, plus further electronic developments, will be re-tested behind closed doors before being introduced for a grand prix weekend.

“The list of items we brought here was long, so we had to prioritise the three most important ones: the aero-package, the chassis, and some electronics settings, the latter we unfortunately couldn't try earlier,” said team director Massimo Meregalli.

“Basically, we went through the testing plan step by step, going over these items. We are always trying to improve the turning with the chassis and the aerodynamics.

“After Le Mans, we will move on to Mugello for hopefully two more days of testing where we will evaluate all the items again because we want to be sure. We want to test the items at more than one track to avoid making a mistake.

“If the results of both riders at the private test in Mugello are the same, and they are happy, the target will be to introduce a bike update at the GP round in Barcelona or else in Mugello.”

Meanwhile, Quartararo was acutely aware that his 2022 Jerez race time, for a close second place, was 30 seconds faster than his pace over the same 25-lap distance on Sunday.

Had he repeated his 2022 race time, Quartararo would have finished third on Sunday, instead of 15th.

"We are analysing everything and hopefully we can make something to find the feeling of '22," Quartararo said.

