Dani Pedrosa ‘hit one of the damp patches’ in early race exit

Dani Pedrosa ‘hit one of the damp patches that was still there’ during his early Spanish MotoGP exit.

Dani Pedrosa, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
Dani Pedrosa, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April

Avoiding the treacherous damp patches had been key to KTM wild-card Dani Pedrosa riding from 16th to a shock top three - after a penalty for Fabio Quartararo - in the Jerez MotoGP Sprint race.

But the home hero’s luck ran out in Sunday’s grand prix, when he was caught out by a lingering damp patch when entering Turn 8 on lap 3.

“I made a good start and recovered some positions,” said Pedrosa, who was in twelfth place.

“I was hopeful of a good race and a good rhythm. For some reason, I lost the front in Turn 8. 

"I was not pushing to the maximum there. Maybe it was because if you don’t take the perfect line then you hit a slippery spot.

“My aim was to make the top ten. Anyway, we took some experience with the new bike, what it is capable of doing and ideas for the future direction of the development.

“We will also take away the atmosphere and the Sprint podium!”

Red Bull KTM team manager Francesco Guidotti did not doubt the cause of Pedrosa’s exit.

“It was a shame he did not finish the race, but he hit one of the damp patches that was still there. Luckily, he is uninjured but a pity to close the weekend that way,” Guidotti said.

While further wild-card entries are yet to be announced, Pedrosa has now made a total of 298 grand prix starts and told the official MotoGP podcast before the weekend that he would prefer the number 300…

Although the Sprint result doesn’t count, Pedrosa’s current tally of 112 MotoGP podiums is also just two behind countryman and great rival Jorge Lorenzo, with whom the #26 has agreed to a charity boxing match.

Pedrosa raced at Jerez and then Misano as a KTM wild-card last season, finishing fourth and a fraction from the podium in both races at the San Marino Grand Prix.

New KTM test rider Pol Espargaro will make his wild-card debut at Mugello in early June.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
37m ago
Dani Pedrosa ‘hit one of the damp patches’ in early race exit
Dani Pedrosa, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
Dani Pedrosa, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Assen secures ‘long-term future’ on MotoGP calendar
Francesco Bagnaia leads start, MotoGP race, Dutch MotoGP. 26 June
Francesco Bagnaia leads start, MotoGP race, Dutch MotoGP. 26 June
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Maverick Vinales discover difference between 'A' and 'B' Aprilias
Maverick Vinales, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 26 April
Maverick Vinales, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 26 April
F1
News
3h ago
Unexpected one-year “stopgap” replacement for Lewis Hamilton suggested
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in the post Sprint FIA Press Conference.- www.xpbimages.com, EMail:
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in the post Sprint FIA Press…
F1
News
3h ago
David Sanchez lands newly-created role at Alpine after brief McLaren stint
David Sanchez has returned to Enstone - where he started his F1 career
David Sanchez has returned to Enstone - where he started his F1 career

Latest News

F1
News
4h ago
First in-season F1 driver change of 2024 tipped
Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams Racing FW46 makes a pit stop. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix,
Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams Racing FW46 makes a pit stop. Formula 1…
MotoGP
News
4h ago
KTM: ‘Two aspects’ make Pedro Acosta ‘very unique’
Pedro Acosta, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 26 April
Pedro Acosta, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 26 April
MotoGP
News
4h ago
MotoGP 24 Review: Endless possibilities!
MotoGP™24
MotoGP™24
F1
News
5h ago
Red Bull hit with “sink into mediocrity” prediction
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai,
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal. Formula 1 World…