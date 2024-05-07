2027 MotoGP rules a ‘welcome’ sign to BMW?

The newly announced 2027 technical rules were the main topic of this week’s Crash.net MotoGP podcast.

The main regulation changes were as expected, including a drop in engine size from 1000cc to 850cc, plus new restrictions on aero and the use of 100 percent non-fossil fuel.

But a blanket ban on ride-height and holeshot devices was also announced, as well as GPS data sharing among all teams.

“A lot of it is aimed at reducing performance, and we know the bikes have outgrown some of the tracks,” said Crash.net MotoGP reporter Pete McLaren.

“The engines are going to be smaller, but crucially they are also shrinking the bore size and there’s a feature on Crash.net from earlier this year that details why that’s important.

“Most of the changes were expected although the GPS sharing caught my eye. Maybe that’s a kind of welcome sign for a new manufacturer because it will allow teams to compare their bike against their rivals on any part of the track.

“It will show much more clearly where a manufacturer is struggling and where they are strong.

“That’s important because as we’ve seen with Honda and Yamaha so far this year, they’ve got concessions but it’s still a slow process to gain performance.

“Even now we’re still hearing slightly different things from the riders about the weakest point of their bike. At Honda for example we heard a lot about rear grip initially, but lately, it seems turning has been the main issue.

“Both are important and probably related, but being able to compare GPS would allow Honda engineers to see exactly where they are losing the most time and pinpoint development a lot more.

“It’s not going to automatically provide any performance just by seeing that data, but each factory will know where they need to work. And if you are a new manufacturer coming in, it will reassure you that you have a clear path to make your bike competitive.

“It’d be great if that data is also made available for the fans and media, to compare the strengths and weaknesses of different riders - how does Marc Marquez braking into a corner compare with Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin?

“In general, most of the rule changes looked to be aimed at chipping away at the performance of the current bikes. But the big question remains how big a difference it will make to the actual lap times.”

Social media manager and podcast host Jordan Moreland said: “I do think ride height devices have had a massive impact on lap times and banning them will make the racing better. I also think reducing aero is positive.

“On the other hand, I’ve seen a lot of people on social media saying MotoGP bikes will become like Moto2s. However, Moto2 is powered by a road-based engine that does 185mph and MotoGP will still be hitting over 200mph comfortably.

“But could we see a change in the order, as happened in 2007 when Ducati dominated the start of the 800cc era with Casey Stoner?”

McLaren replied: “There’s always a chance of that and it’s always a risk that things will become more spaced-out between the manufacturers after major rule changes.

“All of the manufacturers will be looking for a ‘loophole’ in the new rules, or trying to find the key to being fast in the new era. What should they prioritise?

“Ducati shocked everyone in 2007. There’s always a chance that could happen again.

“But Corrado Cecchinelli, a major part of Ducati’s design team then, is now Dorna’s Director of Technology. So he knows exactly how to approach a new set of rules and that will help ensure there isn’t a breakaway by someone.

“All of the manufacturers have agreed to these changes and they now have several years to get to work on their new bikes. And any new manufacturer knows exactly what the playing field will be and can decide if they want to enter MotoGP.”

Moreland added: “The new rules seem to be more simplified, essentially, especially for a new manufacturer coming in. They don’t need to worry about ride height devices, and aerodynamics will be reduced.

“Do you think this is the perfect opportunity for BMW, because it seems very welcoming?”

Crash.net’s WorldSBK reporter Robert Jones replied: “I think BMW is the sort of manufacturer MotoGP is aiming for and these rules follow hints that have already been dropped by BMW about MotoGP.

“We know BMW could afford MotoGP and they’ve already adopted a MotoGP-style approach to their WorldSBK project, investing heavily not only in their race team, signing Toprak, but also their test team.

“I think these new rules will make it a more level playing field for a new manufacturer to come into MotoGP and have a better chance of being competitive straightaway. I think BMW are definitely interested.”

Moreland said: “Having Sylvain Guintoli as a test rider is such a boost for BMW’s WorldSBK project and we all know how he contributed to Suzuki’s MotoGP project...”

This weekend’s French MotoGP at Le Mans is the other major talking point on the podcast, including predictions for the Sprint and Grand Prix winner.