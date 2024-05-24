How to watch the Catalunya MotoGP practice today: Live stream here

This is how to watch the Catalunya MotoGP on May 24-26, including ways to get a free live stream. We’ve also listed the Catalunya MotoGP start times below.

The sixth round of the season is the final chance for the three riders in the mix for Ducati's 2025 seat to impress on-track.

Jorge Martin and Marc Marquez are trying to wrestle the official bike away from Enea Bastianini next year.

Martin leads the championship after two wins in Le Mans, and is 38 points clear of reigning champion Pecco Bagnaia.

Marquez and Bastianini are 40 points off the leader.

Bagnaia is returning to the scene of his horror crash last season.

HOW TO WATCH CATALUNYA MOTOGP FOR FREE ONLINE

The Austrian broadcasters ORF or Servus have free Catalunya MotoGP coverage, which you can live stream on their of streaming platforms - ORF TVthek for ORF or Servus TV for Servus. Just bear in mind that the commentary will be in German, and you may need to create a free account in order to tune in.

Belgian broadcaster RTBF also has free coverage of the Catalunya MotoGP, only with French commentary. You can live stream RTBF on RTBF Auvio.

HOW TO WATCH CATALUNYA MOTOGP 2024 FROM ANYWHERE

If you’re currently abroad or not in the same country as the TV streaming service you’re trying to use, you probably won’t be able to watch the Catalunya MotoGP because of geo-blocking, a technology that broadcasters use to restricts certain content to specific parts of the world. However, you can dodge geo-blocks by using a VPN, and ExpressVPN is one of the best.

