Ferrari wins dramatic 2024 24 hours of Le Mans race from Toyota

Heading into the final two hours of the Le Mans race all was up for grabs as Ferrari and Toyota cemented themselves as the ones to beat.

The 7# Toyota was the car with the best pace as rain began to fall once again, with the #50 Ferrari not far behind in terms of out-right pace.

Off-set with their strategies, the #50 regained the lead when Jose Maria Lopez (Toyota #7) and Alessandro Pier Guidi (Ferrari #51) both pitted with around 1 hour and 20 minutes to go.

Lopez continued hammering in fast times as he began to catch Nicklas Nielsen in the #50 Ferrari, but that was before a big mistake at turn two.

Lopez spun his Toyota car and lost 14 seconds in the process, giving Nielsen a big lead of 50 seconds.

That huge error also allowed the #52 Ferrari to reduce the gap to Lopez, which was Toyota’s best hope following a earlier spin for the #8 Toyota when Brendon Hartley had contact with Pier Guidi.

Nielsen then pitted from the lead with 50 minutes to go which gave Lopez the lead ahead of Pier Guidi, however, the #50 Ferrari was just 20 seconds behind following its latest stop.

When Lopez pitted for the final time, Nielsen was already in fuel saving mode before a bizarre overtake was made by Buemi who went through on Lopez, despite the latter being Toyota’s main contender for the win.

The #7 Toyota then lost ten seconds to its team-mate and the race leader due to a small issue.

Yellow flas were then brought out in sector one when a GT car stopped on the approach to turns two and three.

The gap continued to clse between Nicklas and Lopez but the Ferrari driver managed his Virtual Energy to perfection as he held onto top spot for Ferrari’s second win in two years.

In LMP2 the #22 United Autosports took victory in the hands of Oliver Jarvis, while in LMGT3 the class win went the way of the #91 Manthey Ema car of Yasser Shahin, Morris Schuring and Richard Lietz.