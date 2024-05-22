Pramac boss has his say on Yamaha, Marc Marquez, Fermin Aldeguer rumours

Gino Borsoi, the Pramac team manager, has delivered his verdict on the rumours surrounding his team.

Pramac have been linked with becoming a Yamaha satellite team in 2025 but, if they stay with Ducati, they have also been rumoured to acquire Marc Marquez.

Borsoi has strongly suggested Pramac will not be joining Yamaha.

“We are the brother of the official team,” Borsoi told Motosprint.

“Between us and them there is more than an economic discussion.

“Changing wouldn't make sense.”

Pramac’s Jorge Martin is in a three-way scrap for the 2025 official Ducati.

The current factory Ducati rider Enea Bastianini and Gresini’s Marc Marquez are also battling it out.

Borsoi has backed Martin, his current rider, to get the role next year.

“He is the right man to work alongside Pecco Bagnaia, taking nothing away from the other candidates,” Borsoi said.

Martin leads the MotoGP championship heading to Barcelona, the sixth round, this weekend.

Bagnaia is 38 points behind. Bastianini and Marquez trail Martin by 40 points.

"He is the strongest rider in MotoGP, mature, complete, tactically evolved, super fast,” Borsoi said.

If Martin does become a factory Ducati rider, then Marquez’s future is up for grabs.

Marquez’s claim that he wants a factory-spec bike next year could be fulfilled at Pramac.

Borsoi said: “Who wouldn't want an eight-time world champion?

“We're talking about the most successful in the category, with a 125cc title, Moto2 and six in the premier class.

“Physically he's recovered well, he goes quickly on the Desmosedici."

Another rider in the mix for the 2025 MotoGP rider line-up is Fermin Aldeguer.

The Moto2 talent has been signed by Ducati to join the premier class next year but his exact destination is unclear.

Aldeguer expects to join Pramac, he has insisted, but much depends on the futures of Martin, Marquez and the team’s alleged talks with Yamaha.

Borsoi described Aldeguer: “Young, talented, promising: it reflects Pramac's path with Borgo Panigale.

“We let rookies grow, and then entrust them to the official structure. Everything makes sense."