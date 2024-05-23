Enea Bastianini admits he “knows the speed” of rivals aiming to grab his ‘25 Ducati

Enea Bastianini confessed that his rivals in pursuit of the 2025 Ducati seat are also worthy.

Bastianini is into his second season as a factory Ducati rider but is in serious danger of being replaced next year.

With his contract expiring, and with teammate and reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia already locked into a long-term deal, Bastianini is vulnerable.

Pramac’s Jorge Martin and Gresini’s Marc Marquez both appear likelier to be wearing red next year than Bastianini.

“It’s a difficult decision for Ducati because we are the top four in the championship,” Bastianini said ahead of this weekend’s Catalunya MotoGP.

“Pecco already has the contract. It can be difficult, the decision.

“At the moment, my situation is not bad. The Ducati is so fast on the track and has improved. Every year we add something.

“I can be a factory rider next year. But, also, I know the speed of other riders like Jorge and Marc.

“It will be complicated. I am confident to stay here. But let’s see.”

If Bastianini is replaced, Ducati know they might lose him altogether.

Two alternative options were put to Bastianini in Barcelona.

He said about Aprilia and KTM: “It could be an option for the future.

“They have progressed in the last five years and could be an option.”

Aprilia, in particular, have been credited with an interest in Bastianini.

Signing him would give them an Italian poster boy for their Italy-based brand.

And the retirement of Aleix Espargaro has now freed up room - and put pressure on Aprilia to attract a high-calibre rider to replace their captain.

A good performance this weekend in Barcelona would be good timing for Bastianini.

He arrives joint-fourth with Marquez in the MotoGP standings after five rounds, 40 points behind leader Martin.

Bastianini has won in Barcelona in Moto3 but has never finished better than 10th in the premier class.

Last year, he was involved in an incident moments before Bagnaia’s even scarier crash.

“I remember in 2022 I crashed, and last year I committed a big mistake on Turn 1,” Bastianini recalled.

“It’s a strange race because the grip is too low. It’s important to have a good base on the set-up to work well.”