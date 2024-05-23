Jorge Martin quizzed about replacing Aleix Espargaro at Aprilia

The retirement of Aleix Espargaro guarantees that a particularly coveted bike will become free for the 2025 MotoGP rider line-up.

His best friend inside the paddock, Jorge Martin, is hoping to upgrade from Pramac to factory Ducati.

But Marc Marquez and Enea Bastianini are also in the hunt meaning two excellent riders will be disappointed.

The option of Aprilia - who could offer factory status and the second-best bike in MotoGP today - might then become attractive to whoever misses out.

“Now, there is no sense to start thinking about what can be a good option or not,” Martin said when asked about replacing Espargaro at Aprilia.

“Now we have to wait until that moment.

“The European brands are in good shape, KTM and Aprilia. Honda and Yamaha will arrive.

“There are really competitive options.”

Martin doubled-down on his claim that results during May will not determine who gets the ‘25 Ducati seat.

He delivered his factory a reminder that their rivals have been enquiring about his availability.

“I think Jerez, Le Mans or whatever happens here will not change it,” Martin said ahead of this weekend’s Catalunya MotoGP.

“I understand Ducati’s timing, they have to put it all together.

“In the next two weeks I will decide my future. Because I will know Ducati’s choice.

“I am happy that other factories have knocked on my door.

“I cannot control what happens in the next weeks. I will do my best in Montelo, and we’ll see what the future brings us.”

Martin leads the MotoGP championship after five rounds, after winning the sprint and the grand prix at Le Mans.

He is 38 points ahead of Francesco Bagnaia, and 40 clear of Enea Bastianini and Marquez.

“It will be a challenging weekend,” he said about Barcelona.

“I am happy with the last result but we must focus on this track.

“I remember in the last two seasons that we struggled with the grip. Let’s see how the new bike performs. I think it can be better than last season.

“Last season, Aprilia was on another level. The target is to close that gap.

“I am confident that I am in a great moment with my bike.”