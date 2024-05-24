Jorge Martin made ‘a big change’ but lags behind Aprilias and KTMs without grip

Jorge Martin detailed the difficulties he faced with grip on Friday in Barcelona, which resulted in lagging behind the Aprilias and KTMs.

Pramac’s Martin was only sixth-fastest overall in Friday practice at the Catalunya MotoGP, with Francesco Bagnaia the quickest Ducati in fourth.

Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro finished ahead of KTM pair Brad Binder and Pedro Acosta.

But Martin did top the morning session and emerged pleased with how his weekend has started.

Martin, knowing he would struggle with a lack of a grip in Barcelona, revealed afterwards that the attempted an uncharacteristic change.

“It was good,” he said about his practice session. “We had a lot of work to do today, I knew before we started.

“We tried a different set-up, a big change which normally we don’t do.

“But, for this track, we needed to try something because the difference between Aprilia, KTM and Ducati is big. We tried to close the gap.

“It worked good so I am glad we tried it.

“But, I didn’t understand enough to push 100% in the time attack.

“I decided to go with the change in the time attack. Normally I prefer to go with my standard. I missed something.

“Tomorrow, we have to understand how to be faster in the time attack.”

Martin explained why his Ducati is behind Aprilia and KTM: “I think we suffer more with grip. We are so fast but, when there is no grip, we struggle to transfer the weight.

“Then you can start moving the rear but you lose in other parts. We struggle more than Aprilia and KTM on tracks where there is no grip.”

He was asked if he agrees that the new tyres this season have more grip, and sometimes cause the rear tyre to push the front of the bike forwards.

“Tyres are better on the edge,” he answered. “I don’t know if it’s the bike or the tyres but it is working better.

“I can touch the throttle earlier. Instead of last season when I touched the throttle and was already sliding. This was the main problem.”

Does Martin adjust his riding style to compensate when there is a lack of grip?

“The technique? It’s complicated,” he said. “You need to work a lot on your position on the bike.

“Not only on the seat but also with your shoulders. Sometimes opening to slide, then closing to grip. Sliding, then grip…

“It’s not easy. I like it. You use your skills instead of just going full gas and the bike does everything.”

Martin entered this weekend’s Catalunya MotoGP, the sixth round of the 2024 season, as the championship leader.

He is 38 points ahead of reigning champion Bagnaia, and 40 clear from Enea Bastianini and Marc Marquez.

Martin is also awaiting Ducati’s big decision about whether he will be promoted into their factory team next year.