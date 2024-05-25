Aleix Espargaro: “I said to myself ‘they are over the limit’ - I was right”

“I said to myself ‘either crash or they will destroy the front and the rear tyre'"

Aleix Espargaro
Aleix Espargaro

Aleix Espargaro insists he knew that his rivals were riding over the limit before they crashed out of the sprint race in Barcelona.

Espargaro’s dream weekend at the Catalunya MotoGP continued on Saturday when he won the sprint, after three riders had fallen out of the lead.

Espargaro announced he will retire from MotoGP at the end of this season but his victory on Saturday on home turf was a reminder of his cunning.

Raul Fernandez, Brad Binder and Pecco Bagnaia were all leading before crashing out but Espargaro saw it coming.

“I said on Thursday that at 80% of the tracks you can go full gas,” Espargaro said afterwards. “But there are a few tracks where it’s not just about speed.

“I could have gone as fast as them, at the beginning. After a bad start, I said to myself ‘they are over the limit’.

“They were using a lot of the front and the rear. I could see from behind.

“I said to myself ‘either crash or they will destroy the front and the rear tyre so you will have options at the end’.

“I was right.

“I was trying not to overtake. I could maintain their pace. I analysed everybody’s pace - I was the only one who proved I could go under 39.5 for a couple of laps. They were doing that lap which means they were over the limit.

“If I tried to overtake, I would have been over the limit.

“So I said ‘wait for five laps’. When the grip drops I would have the possibility to attack.

“I attacked Jorge Martin, then Pedro Acosta, then everybody started to crash.

“Sometimes, to have experience, it pays off!”

Espargaro described the elation of winning at his last-ever home round.

“Unbelievable. After a difficult race where you are focused,” he said.

“When you ride at the limit you don’t know if you are here, or in China. You are fully focused.

“You pick up the bike and realise you’re at your home circuit, on the main straight, winning the race. I am super happy.”

The Aprilia rider’s confirmation this week that he will bring an end to his career has relieved him of any expectation.

“I have no pressure,” he said. “I have a contract until the end, then after Valencia, I will go home. I will try to have fun, to smile.

“I never enjoy the grid. It is the worst moment of the weekend. I never enjoy it. Today I enjoyed it. I spoke to my wife, I saw my friends.”

Espargaro added: “It’s a fairytale. I have no words.

“Pole position, winning the sprint, all the people in the grandstands cheering for me…

“I could not dream of a better Thursday, Friday and Saturday at my last home GP.”

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
8h ago
Starting grid for F1 Monaco Grand Prix: How the race will begin after Haas DSQ
(L to R): Third placed Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari with team mate and pole sitter Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari in
(L to R): Third placed Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari with team mate and…
F1
News
8h ago
Both Haas F1 drivers disqualified from Monaco qualifying for technical compliance failure
Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Haas VF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, Monaco, Qualifying
Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Haas VF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8,…
F1
News
9h ago
Theory behind George Russell getting new front wing over Lewis Hamilton revealed
(L to R): Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 and George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd
(L to R): Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 and George Russell (GBR)…
F1
News
9h ago
Sergio Perez blames stickers and traffic for Monaco Q1 exit “disaster”
Sergio Perez qualified a disappointing 18th in Monaco
Sergio Perez qualified a disappointing 18th in Monaco
MotoGP
News
9h ago
Yamaha planning ‘something important’ for Mugello test
Alex Rins, 2024 Catalan MotoGP
Alex Rins, 2024 Catalan MotoGP

Latest News

F1
News
9h ago
Christian Horner hints at future Red Bull “developments” to cure Monaco woes
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo,
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal. Formula 1 World…
F1
News
10h ago
‘Fundamental’ Red Bull kerb-riding issue made Max Verstappen’s car “like a go-kart”
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, Monaco,
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship,…
MotoGP
News
10h ago
Marc Marquez 14th to 2nd: “Even without one wing I was riding well”
Marc Marquez, 2024 Catalan MotoGP Sprint
Marc Marquez, 2024 Catalan MotoGP Sprint
F1
News
10h ago
Lewis Hamilton’s unexpected answer to 1-7 George Russell deficit in F1 qualifying
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, Monaco,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…