Official: 2024 Indian MotoGP cancelled, March date for 2025 - Kazakhstan confirmed

Marco Bezzecchi, MotoGP race, Indian MotoGP 24 September
This year’s Indian MotoGP has been officially cancelled but is set to return in March of 2025.

India's place on the 2024 calendar will, as rumoured, now be taken by Kazakhstan. 

The new Sokol International Racetrack had been due to make its MotoGP debut on June 14-16 but the event was postponed due to flooding in the region.

The Indian MotoGP promoter had insisted “the race is very much on” after previous reports that its September 20-22 round was in danger of being dropped and replaced by Kazakhstan.

“All of the contractual obligations will be met in June,” Pushkar Nath Srivastava, CEO of Indian MotoGP co-promoter Fairstreet added, apparently referring to overdue payments from last year’s event.

Restrictions regarding the spending of public money during India’s General Election were given as the reason for needing until June to settle its obligations.

But MotoGP won't be waiting that long. 

A statement on Wednesday announced that this year's Indian event will not take place due to 'operational considerations', which apparently means the weather. The weather in September was well known after last year's inaugural event (air 33°, humidity 65%, track 39°).

“The FIM, IRTA and Dorna Sports announce that the Indian Grand Prix will not take place in 2024, with MotoGP postponing its return to the country to early 2025 due to operational considerations.

“Following advice from the Government of Uttar Pradesh as the state continues its long-term commitment to MotoGP, the sport will return to Buddh International Circuit in March 2025, when weather conditions are expected to be optimal for spectators and riders alike.”

A March date suggests that India could become round two of the 2025 world championship, after Qatar, which pays a premium to be the season opener.

