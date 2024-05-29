Ducati turns blue for special Italian MotoGP livery

The factory Ducati team will race in a special light blue livery for the Italian MotoGP.

Francesco Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini in blue for Mugello
Francesco Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini in blue for Mugello

The Ducati Lenovo team will swap its distinctive red for a special ‘Maglia Azzurra’ light blue livery in this Sunday’s home Italian MotoGP race at Mugello.

The Desmosedici GP24s of reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia and team-mate Enea Bastianini will take to the track from Sunday morning's warm-up with livery based on the sporting colours of the Italian national team with details in blue, white, and gold.

Bagnaia and Bastianini will wear special race suits based on the same colours.

"The Nazionali Azzurre give emotions to millions of Italians, and we feel we do the same during race weekends, representing our country on circuits around the world,” said Mauro Grassilli, Ducati Corse Sports, Marketing, and Communications Director.

“On the occasion of our home Grand Prix at Mugello, we have therefore chosen to create a link between the Red passion that distinguishes us on track and the Azzurro colour that unites us in our love for the sport."

Bagnaia, currently second in the world championship to Jorge Martin, will be seeking his third home Mugello victory in a row on Sunday.

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
1h ago
George Russell sets the record straight on Lewis Hamilton front wing decision
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, Monaco, Race
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
MotoGP
News
1h ago
GASGAS? Brad Binder ‘has a Factory Red Bull KTM contract’ for 2025
Brad Binder, Catalan MotoGP
Brad Binder, Catalan MotoGP
MotoGP
News
1h ago
2024 MotoGP calendar: Updated dates and locations
Fabio Quartararo, MotoGP, Indian MotoGP, 24 September
Fabio Quartararo, MotoGP, Indian MotoGP, 24 September
F1
News
2h ago
Flavio Briatore linked with sensational F1 return with Alpine as he targets Adrian Newey
Flavio Briatore (ITA) on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola, Italy, Race
Flavio Briatore (ITA) on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7,…
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Official: 2024 Indian MotoGP cancelled, March date for 2025 - Kazakhstan confirmed
Marco Bezzecchi, MotoGP race, Indian MotoGP 24 September
Marco Bezzecchi, MotoGP race, Indian MotoGP 24 September

Latest News

MotoGP
News
3h ago
Ducati turns blue for special Italian MotoGP livery
Francesco Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini in blue for Mugello
Francesco Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini in blue for Mugello
F1
News
3h ago
Martin Brundle suggests “internal events” have led to Red Bull’s decline in F1 2024
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, Monaco,
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship,…
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Repsol make massive sponsorship decision for Honda
Luca Marini, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 26 April
Luca Marini, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 26 April
RR
News
5h ago
How to watch 2024 Isle of Man TT today: Live stream here
Isle of Man TT
Isle of Man TT