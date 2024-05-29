Ducati turns blue for special Italian MotoGP livery

The Ducati Lenovo team will swap its distinctive red for a special ‘Maglia Azzurra’ light blue livery in this Sunday’s home Italian MotoGP race at Mugello.

The Desmosedici GP24s of reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia and team-mate Enea Bastianini will take to the track from Sunday morning's warm-up with livery based on the sporting colours of the Italian national team with details in blue, white, and gold.

Bagnaia and Bastianini will wear special race suits based on the same colours.

"The Nazionali Azzurre give emotions to millions of Italians, and we feel we do the same during race weekends, representing our country on circuits around the world,” said Mauro Grassilli, Ducati Corse Sports, Marketing, and Communications Director.

“On the occasion of our home Grand Prix at Mugello, we have therefore chosen to create a link between the Red passion that distinguishes us on track and the Azzurro colour that unites us in our love for the sport."

Bagnaia, currently second in the world championship to Jorge Martin, will be seeking his third home Mugello victory in a row on Sunday.