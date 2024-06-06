Andrea Dovizioso open to MotoGP return: “The door is open”

Three-time MotoGP runner-up to Marc Marquez in MotoGP, former Ducati star Andrea Dovizioso is eyeing up a sensational return.

Dovizioso retired from MotoGP at the end of 2022, following two seasons with Yamaha.

The Italian, who has been active with motocross since his decision to leave grand prix racing, is now 38 years of age ahead of a potential return.

Dovizioso is a 15-time race winner in MotoGP and for many years rivalled Marc Marquez for the world championship.

Speaking about a possible return to MotoGP, Dovizioso told MotoGP.com at Mugello: “I don’t have any plans but it is always nice when a manufacturer calls you to speak about the future.

“This is something I had when I decided to retire but I wasn’t ready to do something because I wanted to stop and take a break.

“But I always left the door open because I’m still not too old. Everybody knows my feelings which can help develop a bike. I really don’t know at this moment, it is too early, but the door is open.”

Ducati is the obvious starting point when looking at where Dovizioso could make a return, with Gresini potentially being an option.

Honda could also make sense for the Italian, as the Japanese manufacturer could lose Joan Mir, while Takaaki Nakagami’s future is also up in the air.