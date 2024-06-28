Jack Miller to Gresini? "Good relationship" with Ducati, "don't burn bridges"

Jack Miller: ‘We’ve got a good relationship with Gigi, Claudio and all the guys at Ducati...'

Jack Miller
Jack Miller

Although surprised to find himself without a MotoGP seat at KTM, Jack Miller still has ‘some good options’ for the 2025 season.

The Australian said on Thursday that KTM’s position suddenly swung from ‘keeping him in the family’ to being out of a ride when Enea Bastianini and Maverick Vinales were signed to the vacant Tech3 seats.

But he remains confident of being on the grid next year.

“We've got some good options and now we’re just trying to understand what's going to be best for me going forward,” the former Honda and Ducati rider told MotoGP.com

“Fortunately for me, I've kept good relationships around the paddock. So whatever seats are available, we're talking to those people and trying to weigh up our options.”

Quizzed on rumours that he could take over Marc Marquez’s seat at Gresini and the status of his relationship with Ducati, the factory he left at the end of 2022, Miller replied:

“Fantastic. It's a good lesson for all those kids out there; don’t burn bridges when you walk away from something because you never know when you're going to need people.

“We've got a good relationship with Gigi [Dall’Igna], Claudio [Domenicali] and all the guys over at Ducati. The Ducatisti are also a strong support for myself.”

Miller raced for LCR Honda, Marc VDS Honda, Pramac Ducati and the Ducati Lenovo before joining Red Bull KTM for 2023.

He took his first MotoGP victory for Honda and then three more with Ducati.

