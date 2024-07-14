Jorge Martin issued warning about ‘DNA’ of Aprilia

Jorge Martin has been reminded that he must adjust to a different ‘DNA’ when he switches to Aprilia.

Pramac rider Martin has the opportunity to take the #1 plate from Ducati to Aprilia next year.

He missed out on a promotion to the factory Ducati squad so chose to sign for their Italian rivals.

But, he will come up against a major adjustment.

Current Aprilia rider Maverick Vinales made a comparison: “[Ducati] do the corners in less metres.

“This is one characteristic of our bike. We need to be more smooth.

“They are more sharp. In a 180 degree corner, you come back completely, they make a difference.

“It feels that you lose on acceleration but in reality you lose in the metres to the corner. That is our weak point.”

TNT Sports’ Neil Hodgson added: “Great description. He’s got a bird’s eye view, spending a whole race battling with Ducatis. It is difficult for the Aprilia riders.

“At Ducati you can point and squirt it more - you can attack the corner more, so you can be faster and gain time.

“But the Ducati - believe it or not, turns well. It was always the Achilles’ Heel of the Ducati.

“At the key point of the corner, it turns more, then you fire it out.

“[Vinales] has to use more sweeping lines so he can’t brake as late.

“You’ve got to go around, then you get blocked by a Ducati in the middle of the corner who is slightly faster.

“You are on the edge of the tyre more, on the Aprilia. It’s what he’s fighting with.”

Sylvain Guintoli replied: “It’s part of the DNA of the bike. It’s like this at every track.

“At some tracks it is an advantage. The Aprilia goes around long corners really well.

“The stop-and-go? The Ducati does it better.”

Martin, this year on the GP24 Ducati, slipped to second in the MotoGP championship last weekend at the Sachsenring when he fell out of the lead of the grand prix.

He is 10 points behind new leader, and reigning champion, Pecco Bagnaia.

