Marc Marquez set for all-star Race of Champions at his first World Ducati Week

Full entry list and full schedule for World Ducati Week and Race of Champions

Marc Marquez, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 13 April
Marc Marquez will take part in the Race of Champions this weekend at his first World Ducati Week.

The annual celebration of the Italian manufacturer returns for its 12th year from July 26-28.

Ducati riders will compete on production bikes at the Misano circuit.

The headline event is the Lenovo Race of Champions which brings together Ducati riders from various championships.

Entry list for 2024 Race of Champions:

  • Francesco Bagnaia

  • Enea Bastianini

  • Michele Pirro

  • Jorge Martin

  • Franco Morbidelli

  • Marc Marquez

  • Alex Marquez

  • Fabio di Giannantonio

  • Marco Bezzecchi

  • Alvaro Bautista

  • Nicolo Bulega

  • Andrea Iannone

  • Danilo Petrucci

  • Michael Ruben Rinaldi

  • Glenn Irwin

MotoGP champion Pecco Bagnaia and World Superbikes champion Alvaro Bautista will be brought together on the same track.

The top three in the MotoGP standings - Bagnaia, Jorge Martin and Marquez - are partaking.

Former MotoGP riders Andrea Iannone and Danilo Petrucci will test their skills against the current generation.

Glenn Irwin is the British Superbikes representative.

Elsewhere across the weekend, Carl Fogarty and Troy Bayliss will lead a celebration for 916 owners.

Ex-MotoGP Marco Melandri is performing a DJ set on Saturday night.

Mauro Grassilli, Ducati Corse Sporting, Marketing and Communications Director, said: “The start of this edition of the World Ducati Week is just around the corner, and we are all thrilled. 

"WDW is a unique event, a true celebration not only for the fans who will join but also for us at Ducati Corse. I

"t’s the opportunity for Ducati teams and riders from different championships to meet on the same track, sharing the passion that unites us. 

"Ducatisti from around the world can meet their heroes and, above all, witness them compete on the track in the Lenovo Race of Champions. It will be an unmissable spectacle. We can’t wait!”

World Ducati Week schedule

Friday July 26

Morning

  • Track sessions
  • Test Ride Panigale V4
  • Lap of Honour

Afternoon

  • Stuntman show
  • MotoEx2
  • Test Ride Panigale V4
  • Track sessions
  • Lenovo Race of Champions Free Practice and Qualifying

Evening

  • Ducatisti Parade

Saturday July 27

Morning

  • Track Sessions
  • Test Ride Panigale V4
  • MotoEx2
  • Stuntman Show

Afternoon

  • Track Sessions
  • Celebration 916
  • Test Ride Panigale V4
  • Track Sessions 916
  • Lenovo Race of Champions

Evening

  • Saturday Night Show

Sunday July 28

Morning

  • Track Sessions
  • Test Ride Panigale V4
  • Track Sessions 916
  • MotoEx2
  • Stuntman Show

Afternoon

  • Track Sessions
  • Test Ride Panigale V4
  • Stuntman Show

