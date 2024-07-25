Marc Marquez set for all-star Race of Champions at his first World Ducati Week

Marc Marquez will take part in the Race of Champions this weekend at his first World Ducati Week.

The annual celebration of the Italian manufacturer returns for its 12th year from July 26-28.

Ducati riders will compete on production bikes at the Misano circuit.

The headline event is the Lenovo Race of Champions which brings together Ducati riders from various championships.

Entry list for 2024 Race of Champions:

Francesco Bagnaia

Enea Bastianini

Michele Pirro

Jorge Martin

Franco Morbidelli

Marc Marquez

Alex Marquez

Fabio di Giannantonio

Marco Bezzecchi

Alvaro Bautista

Nicolo Bulega

Andrea Iannone

Danilo Petrucci

Michael Ruben Rinaldi

Glenn Irwin

MotoGP champion Pecco Bagnaia and World Superbikes champion Alvaro Bautista will be brought together on the same track.

The top three in the MotoGP standings - Bagnaia, Jorge Martin and Marquez - are partaking.

Former MotoGP riders Andrea Iannone and Danilo Petrucci will test their skills against the current generation.

Glenn Irwin is the British Superbikes representative.

Elsewhere across the weekend, Carl Fogarty and Troy Bayliss will lead a celebration for 916 owners.

Ex-MotoGP Marco Melandri is performing a DJ set on Saturday night.

Mauro Grassilli, Ducati Corse Sporting, Marketing and Communications Director, said: “The start of this edition of the World Ducati Week is just around the corner, and we are all thrilled.

"WDW is a unique event, a true celebration not only for the fans who will join but also for us at Ducati Corse. I

"t’s the opportunity for Ducati teams and riders from different championships to meet on the same track, sharing the passion that unites us.

"Ducatisti from around the world can meet their heroes and, above all, witness them compete on the track in the Lenovo Race of Champions. It will be an unmissable spectacle. We can’t wait!”

World Ducati Week schedule

Friday July 26

Morning

Track sessions

Test Ride Panigale V4

Lap of Honour

Afternoon

Stuntman show

MotoEx2

Test Ride Panigale V4

Track sessions

Lenovo Race of Champions Free Practice and Qualifying

Evening

Ducatisti Parade

Saturday July 27

Morning

Track Sessions

Test Ride Panigale V4

MotoEx2

Stuntman Show

Afternoon

Track Sessions

Celebration 916

Test Ride Panigale V4

Track Sessions 916

Lenovo Race of Champions

Evening

Saturday Night Show

Sunday July 28

Morning

Track Sessions

Test Ride Panigale V4

Track Sessions 916

MotoEx2

Stuntman Show

Afternoon