British MotoGP to be broadcast on free-to-air TV for UK fans

There is an extra way for UK fans to watch British MotoGP on TV - and it's free

Joan Mir, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 26 April
Joan Mir, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 26 April

Great news for UK fans - there is an extra way to watch the British MotoGP on terrestrial television and it's completely free.

ITV have broadcast rights to show four races, across three classes, from the Silverstone round.

The British MotoGP is this weekend from August 2-4.

The MotoGP sprint race on Saturday August 3 will be shown on ITV4 in the UK from 2.30pm until 4pm.

The Moto3 race on Sunday August 4 will be shown on ITV4 in the UK from 10am until 12.30pm.

The Moto2 race and the MotoGP grand prix on Sunday August 4 will be shown on ITV1 in the UK from 12.15pm to 3.30pm.

Alternatively, regular MotoGP broadcasters to the UK - TNT Sports - will also have full coverage of every Moto2, Moto3 and MotoGP session across Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

BRITISH MOTOGP START TIMES (UK)

Friday August 2
10.45am - Free Practice 1
3pm - Practice

Saturday August 3
10.10am - Practice 2
10.50am - Qualifying
3pm - Sprint race

Sunday August 4
1pm - British MotoGP

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
38m ago
What is F1's summer break, why does it happen and how long is it?
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB VCARB 01. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian Grand Prix, Spa Francorchamps, Belgium,
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB VCARB 01. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14,…
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Pedro Acosta: Second half of 2024 MotoGP season will be "hectic"
Pedro Acosta
Pedro Acosta
MotoGP
News
1h ago
British MotoGP to be broadcast on free-to-air TV for UK fans
Joan Mir, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 26 April
Joan Mir, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 26 April
F1
News
1h ago
“They didn’t tell me that” - Lewis Hamilton was caught off-guard by George Russell’s strategy
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in parc ferme. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian Grand Prix, Spa
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in parc ferme. Formula 1 World…
MotoGP
News
1h ago
How to watch the British MotoGP at Silverstone on TV
Jorge Martin, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
Jorge Martin, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April

Latest News

WSBK
News
2h ago
Ducati make approach for Jack Miller to ride factory bike in WorldSBK
Jack Miller
Jack Miller
F1
News
2h ago
Mercedes think one-stop strategy was “contributing factor” to George Russell’s DSQ
Race winner George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 celebrates on the podium. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian
Race winner George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 celebrates on the podium…
WSBK
News
2h ago
Puccetti to race official Kawasaki bike in 2025, three riders in contention for seat
Michael Ruben Rinaldi
Michael Ruben Rinaldi
F1
Feature
2h ago
Belgian GP F1 driver ratings: Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc impress the most at Spa
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-24 leads at the start of the race. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian Grand
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-24 leads at the start of the race…