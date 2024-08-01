Jorge Martin "will continue in the same way" despite recent crashes

Prior to the summer-break Jorge Martin crashed out of the German MotoGP while leading from Francesco Bagnaia.

It was a mistake similar to Jerez, where he again fell whilst leading from the reigning world champion.

Asked whether he will change his approach following what happened at Sachsenring, Martin said: "Not really. When you have a crash I try to analyse to understand why it happened and improve for next time.

"But I think that until that moment I was the strongest in Germany so I have to keep the same mentality and try to keep the same type of riding and try to be aggressive and be fastest.

"But every race is different and we need to understand where our chances are in every race track."

Martin was also quick to point out that while he knows why he crashed, changing his riding style is something he won't do.

The Spaniard added: "From one side it's good because I know why. The bad things is that it's really difficult to identify when I'm riding.

"I think it's better that I know and can look into it.

"In the practices I will try to improve in that part but I have some ideas from my team that can help me. Let's see.

"I don't want to change my riding because the way I ride is how I got here today. I will continue the same way."