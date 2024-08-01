Jorge Martin "will continue in the same way" despite recent crashes

Jorge Martin admits he will continue to ride in the same way despite crashing out of the lead in several races since last season.

Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin

Prior to the summer-break Jorge Martin crashed out of the German MotoGP while leading from Francesco Bagnaia.

It was a mistake similar to Jerez, where he again fell whilst leading from the reigning world champion. 

Asked whether he will change his approach following what happened at Sachsenring, Martin said: "Not really. When you have a crash I try to analyse to understand why it happened and improve for next time. 

"But I think that until that moment I was the strongest in Germany so I have to keep the same mentality and try to keep the same type of riding and try to be aggressive and be fastest. 

"But every race is different and we need to understand where our chances are in every race track."

Martin was also quick to point out that while he knows why he crashed, changing his riding style is something he won't do.

The Spaniard added: "From one side it's good because I know why. The bad things is that it's really difficult to identify when I'm riding. 

"I think it's better that I know and can look into it. 

"In the practices I will try to improve in that part but I have some ideas from my team that can help me. Let's see. 

"I don't want to change my riding because the way I ride is how I got here today. I will continue the same way." 

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
5h ago
Alex Rins pulls out of the remainder of British MotoGP
Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins
Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins
MotoGP
News
5h ago
Luca Marini identifies the key area Honda is losing to its MotoGP rivals
Luca Marini
Luca Marini
MotoGP
News
5h ago
Marco Bezzecchi reacts to engine issues in Silverstone practice
Marco Bezzecchi
Marco Bezzecchi
MotoGP
News
6h ago
Fabio di Giannantonio: ‘Last year I’d have signed with blood, sometimes life is incredible’
Fabio di Giannantonio
Fabio di Giannantonio
MotoGP
News
6h ago
Alex Marquez: Aldeguer “a great team-mate” at Gresini
Alex Marquez, 2024 British MotoGP
Alex Marquez, 2024 British MotoGP

Latest News

MotoGP
News
7h ago
Marc Marquez “lost” - and explains why he chased a tow from Jorge Martin
Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin
Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin
MotoGP
News
7h ago
Ducati confirm one fewer GP25; Pecco Bagnaia admits impact of huge decision
Pecco Bagnaia
Pecco Bagnaia
MotoGP
News
7h ago
Enea Bastianini: “I saw the message on the dashboard so I had to kill the bike!”
Enea Bastianini
Enea Bastianini
MotoGP
News
7h ago
Under-fire Jack Miller insists “I’m past rock bottom” as MotoGP axe looms
Jack Miller
Jack Miller