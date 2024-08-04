British MotoGP: Enea Bastianini wins after Jorge Martin mistake leaves him second

Making another great start, Francesco Bagnaia led into turn one ahead of Jorge Martin and Enea Bastianini.

Martin was quickly moved back to fourth before contact with Aleix Espargaro pushed the Aprilia rider wide at turn five, allowing Marc Marquez to come through.

Further back, Trackhouse Racing's Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez collided, resulting in a crash for both.

Struggling during the early stages, Bastianini made a mistake which gave Martin second, before Espargaro came through for third at the beginning of lap three.

As Martin began closing down Bagnaia, Bastianini recovered from his drop in pace to hold off Marc Marquez.

Bastianini then began closing back in on the leading trio, while Martin got within two tenths of race leader Bagnaia.

As the top five began to break clear, Alex Marquez was overtaken by Fabio Di Giannantonio, which sparked an intense battle for several corners.

Bagnaia then put the hammer down as Espargaro, Bastianini and Marc Marquez struggled to keep pace, but not Martin who got even closer to the reigning world champion.

Laps 11 and 12 proved crucial to the race as Bastianini came through on Espargaro.

Moments after that, Martin swooped past Bagnaia for the race lead at turn three.

Martin nearly handed the lead back to Bagnaia with a mistake at turn three, however, he immediately got back into his rhythm and dropped Bagnaia before Bastianini came past with seven laps remaining.

As Bastianini slowly brought himself closer to Martin, Marquez gained fourth place away from Espargaro on lap 17 of 20.

Managing to hold off Bastianini, Martin then blinked on the penultimate lap as he ran wide at turn three, giving Bastianini the lead.

A brilliant final lap-and-a-half saw Bastianini gap Martin with immediate effect, while Bagnaia narrowly held off Marc Marquez for third.

Bastianini's win comes after he beat Martin in the sprint race on Saturday.