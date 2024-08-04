Fabio di Giannantonio basks in comparisons to Valentino Rossi

Fabio di Giannantonio looked like Valentino Rossi at Silverstone - because of his classic livery, but also at times with his riding style.

The VR46 rider finished the British MotoGP fifth, bringing to a close a weekend where Rossi’s team confirmed their upcoming status as Ducati’s factory supported satellite team.

Every team brought a classic livery to Silverstone on Sunday, with the VR46 Ducatis and their riders decked out like Rossi in his pomp.

“It was so special. When I saw the bike for the first time, before this weekend, I said it was amazing,” Di Giannantonio said to media including Crash.net in the paddock afterwards.

“Then I saw it for real, and it was just fantastic.

“To have all the kit is just fantastic.

“From my side, I wanted a special helmet too, for Vale.

“They gave me a huge opportunity this year. I wanted to thank Vale and the team. To wear this helmet and these colours was a proud moment for me.

“I tried to give it all, to put all the livery on top! We did a good job.”

Some commentary even likened Di Giannantonio to Rossi for his smooth riding around Silverstone.

He reacted: “Wow, you give me goosebumps!

“For sure, I have many less wins and podiums. I am fully honoured someone said this.

“I gave it my all. For my team and the livery that we were wearing.

I’m proud that somebody said this about my race. Thankyou.”

Next year, the VR46 team will take over from Pramac as the Ducati satellite team who receive factory support.

That will include the use of a solitary GP25.

It is expected to go to Di Giannantonio, although he refused to confirm this post-race on Sunday.

Di Giannantonio explains Marquez gesture

Di Giannantonio and Gresini rider Alex Marquez were battling hard over sixth place.

Di Giannantonio appeared to tap the back of the seat, when ahead, indicating that Marquez should follow.

The VR46 rider explained: “He was much slower. I wanted to overtake in a fast way, to close the gap to the front guys.

“I did one overtake, he overtook me. We lost a lot of time, almost two seconds in the fight.

“It was a pity because I had the pace to go with Marc to the front, and with Aleix, maybe with Pecco.

“It was a gesture of ‘come on, let’s collaborate to go forwards, let’s not do stupid things’.”

Marc Marquez, the faster Ducati GP23 as usual, suggested that the factory-spec bikes benefit more from new tyres.

Di Giannantonio, the second-best GP23 rider as he has been for the majority of this season, agreed.

“All year long, it’s been like this,” he said.

“This bike has a push at the end of corners which makes it difficult to cut the line in a tight way.

“With the new tyre it is even worse for us. The GP24 takes the profit from the new tyre.

“The difference is this, between the GP23 and GP24.”