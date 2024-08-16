Pol Espargaro reacts to mechanical breakdown and KTM’s bold new aero

Pol Espargaro had a rollercoaster Friday at the Austrian MotoGP.

Racing as a wildcard this weekend, KTM’s test rider used practice to trial some eye-catching new parts.

Espargaro was third on the timesheets in the morning session but, in the afternoon, he broke down and was unable to continue. He finished 21st-fastest as a result.

“The morning started very well, we did a lot of laps,” Espargaro explained.

“It felt that everything was set up for a good weekend.

“But that’s why we come here with a prototype bike. To put them under stress and see if something blows up!

“It didn’t go to plan. We had a small problem but it was okay.

“Then in the afternoon we had several ones. We needed to quit with both bikes, stop both bikes. The bike stopped.

“It was a mechanical problem.”

Pol Espargaro on KTM's new aero

KTM brought several updates to their home round.

New swingarm-mounted wings were notable on the side of his RC16.

He also has a new exhaust.

Whether Espargaro also possesses a new engine remains unconfirmed. As a test and wildcard rider, he is permitted to race with a different engine spec to the full-time race riders, according to this season’s updated concessions rules.

Espargaro said about the new aero: “We felt a difference. That’s why we brought it.

“In the test we were very quickly, on one lap and in rhythm.

“We were flying. That’s why we race here with this spec of bike, because we had a good chance for a good weekend.

“That’s why, tomorrow, we will try to give our best to be in Q2. “We had a good chance to be there.

“But things need to go to plan, and no more surprises!

“I’m a test rider, we test things, and things can go wrong quickly and easily.

“We’ll try to be more lucky tomorrow.”

Brad Binder (fifth) was the only KTM rider inside the top 10 of Friday practice. Tech3’s Pedro Acosta suffered a big crash on a forgettable day.

“It’s not an ideal situation for tomorrow,” Espargaro reacted.

“There are two KTMs plus me out of Q2. If we need to fight with someone, they will be around, and this is not nice. We will try.”