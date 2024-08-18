Honda’s Joan Mir admits “unexpected problems” with new engine

Honda’s new engine configuration brought “unexpected problems” on Saturday in Austria, Joan Mir admitted.

Repsol Honda’s Luca Marini and Mir qualified 18th and 19th at the Red Bull Ring respectively.

Marini then finished the sprint race in 17th and Mir finished in the same position that he started.

“Honestly we are having unexpected problems with this engine,” Mir said afterwards.

“We are trying to put everything together to give the maximum.

“In qualifying I was not able to feel good to make a lap time. But in the sprint, I was able to be quite fast and the end of the race.

“I had a long lap so that was a problem.

“But, at the end, the lap times were not bad so I’m happy about it.”

The Repsol Honda duo and LCR’s Takaaki Nakagami are trialling a revised engine at this weekend’s MotoGP round, while Johann Zarco continues with a more powerful version which is harder to ride.

Honda riders warned in advance that the new engine would not bring overnight results to dig the struggling manufacturer out of their low ebb.

“I made a really good start to the race and was able to gain a lot, then I had some contact with Raul Fernandez and lost about four positions,” Mir later reflected.

“Then with the long lap penalty, I dropped far back, and we did what we could.

“It’s a shame because our pace was much better than what we were able to show in the race.

“[Sunday] will be another tough race for everyone on the grid with these conditions.”

Marini added: “We were hoping for more in the Sprint speaking honestly.

“I didn’t make a good start and then in this heat it’s quite complicated with the carbon brakes.

“The positive point is that we learned some more things for Sunday and also for the development in future.

“Once we were in the race we were able to set an OK pace given we were playing catch up, but we were far behind because of the opening lap.”