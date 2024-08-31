Technical chief asked if Yamaha had input into selecting new Pramac riders

Max Bartolini discusses Yamaha's development and Pramac's addition

Jack Miller
Jack Miller

Yamaha were involved in the decision-making process over Pramac’s 2025 rider line-up, Max Bartolini said.

Pramac will become a satellite team for Yamaha from next season, leaving their long-standing relationship with Ducati.

The duo to ride for the new-look Pramac Yamaha team, riding factory material, is widely expected to be Miguel Oliveira and Jack Miller although it remains unconfirmed.

“In general, Yamaha was involved with Pramac in all decisions about the riders,” said technical director Bartolini.

“We made the best decision for the team and for the company.

“We have four experienced riders which will be useful in comparisons with other bikes, and to give comments.

“Also, experienced riders can adjust easily to a bike because they have ridden other bikes before.”

Notably, Bartolini has worked before alongside Miller at Ducati.

Although they have yet to clarify who their riders will be, Bartolini’s admission that they have recruited two ‘experienced’ riders is a clear indication that Miller and Oliveira will arrive.

Pramac Yamaha had previously been linked with a host of Moto2 talents.

Development boost for Yamaha

For Bartolini and the factory Yamaha team, adding two more bikes is a huge boost for their development.

“Very important,” he said. “For my past experience, to have many riders is important for a technician to get direction and to speed up the development.

“Also, for the rider to get some reference. Using data from other riders is something that makes a rider grow up faster.”

Bartolini said about the progress of Yamaha this year: “Our gap is quite big. Around one second.

“It’s something to improve all areas of the bike. We have some weak areas. But in general, it’s a long job to improve all areas - aerodynamics, electronics, chassis.

“Until now, we tried to change the way of working.

“We have bright parts that work. Improvements are always very small.

“When you gain half-a-tenth you don’t see the difference.

“The biggest improvement is to settle the structure, the improvement, the way to work.”

