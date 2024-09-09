How to follow today's Official MotoGP Test at Misano

This is how to follow the MotoGP Misano test on Monday September 9. We’ve also listed the MotoGP Misano test start times below.

Arriving 24 hours after the San Marino MotoGP at Misano, and a fortnight before the racing resumes at the same circuit, this one-day test could be pivotal in the 2024 season.

The Ducatis will want to test small details to gain an edge from each other in the ongoing title battle.

Marc Marquez's recent success on a GP23 will have the GP24s wondering how they can improve.

KTM and Aprilia will seek a way to close the gap to the Ducatis' dominance.

Honda and Yamaha are still on a long comeback trail.

HOW TO FOLLOW 2024 MOTOGP MISANO TEST FROM ANYWHERE

There is no live stream to watch every lap of the 2024 MotoGP Misano test.

But don't worry, we've got you covered.

Follow Crash.net for live timings and information from the track including all the latest news, tech updates, and interviews.

Also, follow the Crash.net MotoGP X account for all the best pictures and clips.

2024 MOTOGP MISANO TEST START TIMES

Monday September 9

8am-5pm Official MotoGP Misano test track time