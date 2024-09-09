How to follow today's Official MotoGP Test at Misano

Schedule, timing and how to follow information for the one-day MotoGP Misano test

Aleix Espargaro
Aleix Espargaro

This is how to follow the MotoGP Misano test on Monday September 9. We’ve also listed the MotoGP Misano test start times below.

Arriving 24 hours after the San Marino MotoGP at Misano, and a fortnight before the racing resumes at the same circuit, this one-day test could be pivotal in the 2024 season.

The Ducatis will want to test small details to gain an edge from each other in the ongoing title battle.

Marc Marquez's recent success on a GP23 will have the GP24s wondering how they can improve.

KTM and Aprilia will seek a way to close the gap to the Ducatis' dominance.

Honda and Yamaha are still on a long comeback trail.

HOW TO FOLLOW 2024 MOTOGP MISANO TEST FROM ANYWHERE

There is no live stream to watch every lap of the 2024 MotoGP Misano test.

But don't worry, we've got you covered.

Follow Crash.net for live timings and information from the track including all the latest news, tech updates, and interviews.

Also, follow the Crash.net MotoGP X account for all the best pictures and clips.

2024 MOTOGP MISANO TEST START TIMES

Monday September 9
8am-5pm Official MotoGP Misano test track time

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
Results
6s ago
2024 Official Misano MotoGP Test - Results
Jorge Martin, 2024 San Marino MotoGP
Jorge Martin, 2024 San Marino MotoGP
MotoGP
News
43m ago
Yamaha explain conundrum of swapping bikes as rain fell in Misano
Alex Rins
Alex Rins
F1
News
1h ago
Revealed: Adrian Newey’s Aston Martin salary bigger than 18 F1 drivers’
Adrian Newey
Adrian Newey
MotoGP
1h ago
2024 Official Misano MotoGP test: LIVE UPDATES
Joan Mir
Joan Mir
MotoGP
News
1h ago
No doubts about Marc Marquez title credentials after Misano glory
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez

Latest News

F1
News
2h ago
Ferrari explain why move for Aston Martin-bound Adrian Newey didn’t happen
Adrian Newey stands next to Ferrari's F1 car
Adrian Newey stands next to Ferrari's F1 car
MotoGP
News
11h ago
How to follow today's Official MotoGP Test at Misano
Aleix Espargaro
Aleix Espargaro
MotoGP
News
17h ago
Misano Rider Ratings: Fabio Quartararo shines, but a 1/10 for struggling rival
Fabio Quartararo
Fabio Quartararo
MotoGP
News
18h ago
Ryota Haga - the son of Noriyuki Haga - tragically dies after a racing accident
Ryota Haga. Credit to @kotobuki_man1
Ryota Haga. Credit to @kotobuki_man1