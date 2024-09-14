Marc Marquez prioritising “getting the maximum experience” of Ducati before 2025

Andrea Dovizioso has his say on a former rival

Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez’s priority this year has been adapting to the Ducati, Andrea Dovizioso believes.

Marquez was forced to wait for a first race win since joining Gresini until the 12th MotoGP round, when he dominated all weekend at Aragon.

He then won at Misano meaning he has conquered back-to-back grands prix. He is 53 points off championship leader Jorge Martin.

His former rival Dovizioso told Sky "I don't know” if the old Marquez is truly back.

Dovizioso added: “Seeing such an overwhelming power at Aragon had an effect.

“In my opinion he understood that this year he could not fight for the championship and he is using it as preparation for next year, as an approach from the first session, to qualifying, to the race.

“In my opinion, we are seeing Marquez not yet at 100%.

“Then he will use a different bike, so he is getting the maximum experience he can get in a completely different team from the one he knows. It takes a long time to get to this feeling."

Marquez will switch to the official Ducati team in 2025, partnering Pecco Bagnaia on equal machinery.

For now, he is battling with the GP23 against the mightier GP24s.

But MotoGP is set to head back to Misano next week, where Marquez has already won, before going to its eastern circuits where conditions may replicate Aragon.

It has created hope that he could re-enter the championship fight.

"Anything can happen, but Martin and Bagnaia are making incredible use of the bike and being able to get in is hard,” Dovizioso said.

“In addition to the speed and the bike they have, they have a situation more under control than Marquez.

“In my opinion he knows it and I think he is taking it more calmly, unlike his entire career".

