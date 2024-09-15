Yamaha “caught sleeping” and warned “it’s going to take years” to recover

Yamaha have been warned that their return to MotoGP’s summit is not a short-term fix.

The Japanese manufacturer has been on a steep decline since Fabio Quartararo captured the 2021 championship.

Noises coming out of Yamaha have been positive lately, with the acquisition of the Pramac satellite team for 2025 seen as a huge boost for the development.

“They are working hard. But it’s going to take years,” TNT Sports’ Neil Hodgson said.

Gavin Emmett said about Paolo Pavesio, the new managing director: “He’s a good person to get involved. He speaks so well.

“With Miguel Oliveira, with Jack Miller, the investment and the planning is there.”

Hodgson praised Yamaha: “They are doing everything right. They are trying to make up for lost time and lost ground, and it will take years.

“They can’t do anything more now, I am so impressed. It’s full attack mode, it’s so positive.

“The conversations I’ve had with Cal Crutchlow - on camera and off camera - from years ago when he was still racing… they were caught sleeping at the wheel.

“But they’ve responded. I don’t think they’ll be in the mix at all next year, with what they’ll bring.

“But come the rule change? Yamaha will be back. They will win championships in MotoGP, absolutely.”

Michael Laverty said: “Everything they are developing now for the 1000cc era, it will translate.

“Many manufacturers learned a lesson when they went to 800cc and changed drastically - Ducati stole a march, Honda built a bike. It didn’t work for anyone.

“The bikes will look narrower - they are quite wide now - and that will help with safety. But we’ve got the current format for two years.”

Yamaha will abandon their inline-four engine for a V4 in 2027, Motorsport have reported.

Their new satellite team, Pramac, have confirmed Oliveira will ride for them next season. They are set to name Miller as his teammate.