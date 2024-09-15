Tech boss provides fascinating Fabio Quartararo-Pecco Bagnaia comparison

The skillsets of Fabio Quartararo and Pecco Bagnaia have been compared by someone a tech boss who has worked with both.

Max Bartolini was a key figure in the Ducati garage before becoming Yamaha’s technical director.

Quartararo and Bagnaia might have ridden different bikes with contrasting attributes, but their skills have been assessed by somebody who should know.

Bartolini told Motosprint: “From the point of view of riding, they are both strong in braking: Pecco more in the second part, Quartararo in the "classic" part of the past.

“Bagnaia at certain times is more reasoned, Fabio is all talent, he gets on the track and goes to the maximum.

“Pecco calculates well what he is doing when he needs to. In terms of speed, I believe that Pecco has not even reached his full potential yet: I am convinced of this.

“Humanly they are very similar: Quartararo is more outgoing, Bagnaia is more introverted, but they are both extremely good.

“If you work with Pecco, it's hard not to fall in love with him.

“They have some very similar traits, for example with the team. They take care of them and care about the people who work with them."

Bartolini said about his time working alongside Yamaha’s star man Quartararo: “Apart from being very strong, he is determined.

“Humanly he is very good, even too good at certain times. Every now and then he gets angry when he comes back because he wants to do well, but it lasts him five minutes.

“If you ask him to do something, he does it, he is very talented in some aspects, he is very quick to get around problems. He is very good".

Bartolini assessed Quartararo’s teammate Alex Rins: "He is also very good. He is unlucky with physical problems.

“On some things he is really sensitive, he is methodical, you can see that he has ridden more bikes than Fabio.

“You understand that the comments are related to what he has seen in the past.

“And then in the garage with him it's a continuous joke. It's a spectacle to work with both, you feel good on a human level.

“The environment is quite good, you 'only' have to go half a second faster. If there is that, we will be practically fine.”