‘Bridge to MotoGP’: Aprilia unveils €80,000 ground-effect RSV4 X ex3ma

Friday evening at the Emilia Romagna MotoGP saw Aprilia unveil its new €80,000, limited edition, RSV4 X ex3ma.

Described as ‘a true bridge to MotoGP’ the bike is ‘the world’s first and only motorcycle equipped with ground-effect aerodynamics, a groundbreaking solution patented by Aprilia racing and previously exclusive to the RS-GP prototype competing in MotoGP’.

Marking the anniversary of Max Biaggi’s first 250GP world title in 1994, 30 of the 230hp/165kg bikes will be made, all featuring the glossy black ‘Perla Nera’ livery used by Aprilia’s MotoGP team during the sport's 75th anniversary celebrations at Silverstone.

“Participating in the development of a bike like the RSV4 X ex3ma was like being at the test sessions of a real racing prototype,” Biaggi said. “It’s a bit like pre-season testing, where the technical groundwork for an entire season is laid.

“Similarly, the dedication on the track has been unwavering, seeking to prepare a motorcycle that provides its fortunate riders with the same sensations as a racing prototype.

"And in many respects, this bike truly is, as it marks the first time such a comprehensive setup, including the various parameters introduced by MotoGP aerodynamics, has been developed for passionate customers.

“I’m genuinely pleased with the work we’ve done. The bike is exciting just to look at, and the Perla Nera livery brings a glorious history to life.

“On the track, it was an explosion of emotions - you could feel the downforce from the ground effect fairing in fast corners, a wonderful sensation.”

Max Biaggi with Aprilia RSV4 X ex3ma

The fourth and most exotic version of Aprilia’s X range, which began in 2019, the highlight of the ex3ma spec sheet is the ground effect fairing, which exploits air pressure between the ground and bike during cornering to increase grip.

The rest of the aerodynamic package, derived from MotoGP, includes the newly designed front wing, the swingarm wing (or ‘spoon’) and cornering wings on the lower part of the front fender.

The fairing is made entirely of carbon fibre, crafted by PAN Compositi using the same techniques as MotoGP.

Compared to the previous ‘X Trenta’, it ‘increases vertical air pressure fivefold in a straight line, improving stability and precision while reducing wheelies. In corners, it triples the downforce, significantly enhancing grip.’

“This motorbike represents the most extreme evolution of the programme we initiated to deliver cutting-edge technology directly from our racing division to our customers,” said Aprilia Racing technical director Romano Albesiano.

“The transfer of racing technology to the public is often talked about, but at Aprilia Racing, it is a tangible reality. Our engineers have created something far beyond an evolution of the already exceptional RSV4. This is most evident in the aerodynamics, featuring innovations typically reserved for a MotoGP bike.

“The ex3ma is the first motorbike on general sale with a complete ground effect package, increasing lateral load by three times compared to the previous X model: The stepped fairing and cornering wings are innovations Aprilia first introduced in MotoGP.

“The front wing, a true MotoGP design, is 550 mm wide and generates five times more downforce than the previous X Thirty model, which already surpassed the road version, delivering exceptional acceleration.

“Significant advances lie beneath the surface, starting with the renowned APX racing ECU, which has been extensively upgraded to enhance performance and user-friendliness.

“Many components, both visible and hidden, are new or optimised to reduce weight. This motorcycle is undoubtedly the bike that most closely delivers the riding experience of a modern MotoGP machine.”

Aprilia RSV4 X ex3ma

The 1099cc, 65° V4 engine delivers its peak 230hp at 13,500 rpm (with a rev limit of 13,900 rpm) and 131Nm of torque at 11,000 rpm.

The ECU incorporates the same operating strategies as the RSV4 race models and includes an integrated data acquisition system.

Aprilia’s APX system enables calibration of wheelie control, power, traction control, and engine braking for each gear. The rider can adjust these parameters on the move, or during bike setup.

A Yashi laptop is provided with the bike to manage the ECU software effectively.

The twin-spar aluminium frame is partnered with Ohlins suspension featuring a custom setup, including a sophisticated pressurised fork. The bike has Brembo brakes and carbon fibre rims.

Each of the 30 bikes will be available for reservation online from September at: Factoryworks.Aprilia.com.