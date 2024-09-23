Marc Marquez predicts GP23-GP24 difference at flyaway rounds

Marc Marquez insists his only wins were in "strange conditions"

Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez expects to still be at a disadvantage with his machinery as MotoGP hits its flyaway rounds.

Marquez is battling for the championship on a year-old Ducati, whereas Jorge Martin, Pecco Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini have the latest version of the bike.

Much has been made about the difference between the GP23 and the GP24 already, with Marquez anticipating that slight disparity to continue into the flyaways.

“I mean, it has been like this all year, especially in this second part of the season,” he said of the difference between the GP23 and GP24.

“I won two races, but with two strange conditions. This weekend, the grip was super good and I was struggling more than the previous one [at Misano] where it was warmer temperatures and the track was slower.

“There I felt more comfortable. But yesterday when I tried to be on my pace, I crashed two times.

“So that gave me the answer that this weekend I was not ready, so step back, finish that race in fourth position and see what we can do in the next races.

“But for that reason I keep saying the same: if I want to fight for the championship in the future, I need to improve a little bit more to find that last half-tenth, one tenth, two tenths which sometimes is the difference in the end of the race.”

Marquez grateful for 'present'

Marquez says he was staring at a fourth-place finish in the MotoGP Emilia Romagna Grand Prix regardless of what he did before Francesco Bagnaia’s “present”.

The Gresini rider wasn’t able to replicate his race-winning form from the San Marino GP last weekend at Misano, with a crash in Q2 also hindering him as it left him seventh.

Marquez says his target for the Emilia Romagna GP was a fourth and noted that if he pushed hard to close the gap to the leaders he would not be advancing on that position.

Therefore, he took the decision to settle before Bagnaia’s late crash out of third gifted him the podium.

“I started the race with a clear target, which was that fourth place,” Marquez said.

“In fact, that first part of the race I was trying to control [Pedro] Acosta and [Marco] Bezzecchi, who were the two guys who had the pace to fight with me for that fourth place.

“Then I was there, I knew that taking a lot of risk would be fourth place, maybe four seconds behind the leader.

“Taking less risk would be fourth place, eight seconds behind the leader.

“So, in the end, it’s the same and it’s what we did. But fortunately for us, Pecco did a mistake and gave us a present and a podium position.

“Happy for the team to be on the podium one more time in its home race.”

With Enea Bastianini winning the grand prix, Marquez has slid back to fourth in the standings but is still only 60 points off the championship lead. 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

RR
News
16m ago
Dominic Herbertson splits with racing team after one-year alliance
Dominic Herbertson
Dominic Herbertson
F1
News
1h ago
Toto Wolff accuses Christian Horner of “stirring sh*t up” after George Russell mention
Toto Wolff and Christian Horner
Toto Wolff and Christian Horner
BSB
News
1h ago
Tom Ward gets BSB call-up in place of injured Franco Bourne
Tom Ward, 2024 Cadwell Park BSB.
Tom Ward, 2024 Cadwell Park BSB.
© British Superbike championship
Moto2
News
1h ago
Filip Salac announced as Jake Dixon’s Marc VDS Moto2 team-mate
Filip Salac, Marc VDS Racing Team, Emilia Romagna Moto2
Filip Salac, Marc VDS Racing Team, Emilia Romagna Moto2
© Gold and Goose
WSBK
News
2h ago
Temperature issues cost Alex Lowes at Cremona World Superbike
Alex Lowes, 2024 Italian WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose.
Alex Lowes, 2024 Italian WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

More News

WSBK
News
2h ago
Yamaha World Superbike boss gives Jonathan Rea return update
Jonathan Rea, 2024 French WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Jonathan Rea, 2024 French WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
3h ago
Max Verstappen told FIA swearing drama “wasted energy” and “serves no good purpose”
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
F1
News
3h ago
Lando Norris: McLaren dominant despite tweaks after rival ‘complaints’
Lando Norris
Lando Norris
WSBK
News
3h ago
Garrett Gerloff lost rear brake in Cremona WorldSBK Race 2 Alex Lowes battle
Garrett Gerloff, 2024 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Garrett Gerloff, 2024 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Enea Bastianini explains how a late night led to Misano victory
Enea Bastianini
Enea Bastianini