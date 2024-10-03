Fabio Quartararo “not focused” on Yamaha V4 amid recent MotoGP improvements

Fabio Quartararo says he is “not really focused” on Yamaha’s V4 MotoGP engine development right now as he looks to build on recent progress with its 2024 package.

Yamaha has enjoyed a better run of form lately, with Quartararo making three successive Q2 appearances and scoring top sevens in in the last three grands prix.

This noticeable step in form comes as Yamaha has confirmed it is working on a V4 engine for the future as it looks to further pull itself up the order in MotoGP.

This weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix at Motegi offers a chance for Yamaha’s riders to visit its Iwata factory to speak with the engineers about the M1 project.

However - at least publicly - Quartararo says he is not focusing on the progress of the V4 engine and is instead keeping his attention on current development, which include another updated chassis for the Motegi round.

“No, I’m not really focused about this engine because now is the present,” he said when asked if he had a chance to speak to Yamaha’s Japanese engineers about the V4.

“We have to give our best to feel the improvements.

“I think Yamaha, I think it’s the fourth different chassis in five races [it has brought to Japan].

“So, it’s already a big thing that in the past we never used to see. And hopefully this weekend the new chassis helps with the rear grip.”

Looking ahead to this weekend, Quartararo has expressed concern over the Motegi circuit’s stop/start nature give the M1’s lack of power and grip exiting corners.

“Let’s see this weekend,” he added.

“Especially here there is a lot of acceleration. So, we know we miss some power, so will be pretty crucial.

“But let’s say, if we can get into Q2 from tomorrow it will be nice.

“I mean, we improved the braking, the edge grip a little bit on the braking - not on acceleration.

“But, I think with that much braking I hope we can - like I said - be in the top 10 from Friday; it can change your weekend completely.

“So, I hope and I expect to be there on Friday.”