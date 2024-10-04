Casey Stoner rides a dirt track bike for first time in 20 years

Casey Stoner thrills fans with footage posted to social media

Casey Stoner
Casey Stoner

Casey Stoner has rolled back the years and returned to his roots.

The MotoGP legend has jumped on a dirt track bike - something he hasn’t done for two long decades.

“Dusting off the cobwebs, first time on a dirt track bike in 20 years,” he posted to social media.

He was back in action riding a Beta RX 300 2t off-road in Australia.

Stoner was a phenomenon at short track racing in Australia before pursuing his MotoGP dream by moving to Europe.

He won 41 titles before the age of 14 years old in short track racing. Just six years later, he was already in MotoGP.

Stoner won the 2007 and 2011 championships, on a Ducati and a Honda, before retiring early aged just 27.

His 2007 championship was Ducati’s last before a 15-year winless period, which included Valentino Rossi and Jorge Lorenzo’s failed attempts to restore the glory days.

Stoner, now 38, is a vocal critic of the current technology on MotoGP bikes.



