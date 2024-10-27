Pedro Acosta on “now or never” Thai MotoGP battle: “Luckily we didn’t make a mess”

“It was like now or never”

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS, 2024 Thai MotoGP
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS, 2024 Thai MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Pedro Acosta says his podium battle with KTM stablemate Jack Miller in the MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix felt like “now or never” and was pleased “we didn’t make a mess”.

The Tech3 rookie crashed out of Saturday’s sprint race while running inside the top five and endured a scrappy start to the wet 26-lap grand prix on Sunday.

But as the race wore on, Acosta charged through to the podium, taking third from factory KTM rider Miller on the penultimate lap after a thrilling battle that raged from Turn 3 to Turn 7.

It marked Acosta’s first podium and race finish since the Indonesian GP.

“For sure, it was a super nice battle,” he said of his fight with Miller.

“Also I knew it was a podium battle and it was like now or never.

“For sure it’s always super nice to battle with Jack because he is quite aggressive, but inside the limits. I really enjoyed it.

“And luckily we didn’t make a mess, because if not, inside the garage it was going to be a long afternoon.

“Anyway, we need to be happy and see how we can improve the first part of the races.”

Acosta said after his Saturday crash that he needed to rethink his approach to race to stop throwing away good results when nothing more is on offer.

That is something he realised after several errors in the early part of the grand prix and says this result has to be used to “maintain in the head that we need to finish races”.

“We need to be happy because after many races we finished one,” he added.

“So this is good. We need to continue in this way, thinking when it’s not our day we cannot make it our day.

“And we need to be a little bit more calm to to take that experience. But today was a good day.

“Maybe I was struggling to get into the rhythm compared to warm-up, and also I went wide in the first part of the race in Turn 3 and then also in Turn 1.

“So, I said ‘Ok, maybe it’s necessary to cool down a bit and continue the pace’.

“It’s true at the end of the race, I don’t know what happened, it was like boom and I started to go super-fast. We need to be happy and maintain in the head that we need to finish races.”

Acosta has very little experience of wet conditions on MotoGP machinery, while he often struggled for form when it rained in the other grand prix classes.

Asked to explain why he was so competitive in Thailand, Acosta replied: “Well, at the end I don’t really know why in Moto2 I was not really ever competitive.

“It was only the race of Australia [last year] where I was coming from the back of the grid that I was quite fast.

“I was never really fast because I remember here in 22 I started fifth and in the second corner I was, like, 20th.

“I don’t know. In Moto2 with the Dunlop tyres it was quite tricky also because it felt like a rock.

“It was much better since we changed to Michelin and if you think about everyone who is jumping on a KTM in these difficult conditions [they] were quite fast.

“Remember [Miguel] Oliveira in 2022 [in Thailand], Brad [Binder] in the water in Spielberg, and how fast Pol [Espargaro] was even in the beginning of the project.” 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
15m ago
2024 F1 Mexico City Grand Prix - Race Day - LIVE UPDATES!
Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen
Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen
F1
News
25m ago
Brad Pitt celebrates in Mexico as possible F1 movie spoiler dropped
Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt
F1
News
2h ago
Starting grid at today's F1 Mexico City Grand Prix
The top three qualifiers in Mexico City
The top three qualifiers in Mexico City
F1
News
3h ago
Helmut Marko criticises "still too unstable" Yuki Tsunoda after qualifying crash
Yuki Tsunoda
Yuki Tsunoda
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Rules explained: Did Marc Marquez make a lucky escape from a race suit penalty?
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez

More News

MotoGP
News
3h ago
Thai MotoGP Rider Ratings: One rider's slump ends in Buriram podium charge
Jack Miller leads Brad Binder, 2024 MotoGP Thai Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Jack Miller leads Brad Binder, 2024 MotoGP Thai Grand Prix. Credit: Gold…
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
6h ago
Shock Red Bull “offer is there” claim for Franco Colapinto
Franco Colapinto
Franco Colapinto
MotoGP
News
6h ago
Marc Marquez's brutally honest verdict on Joan Mir contact in Thailand
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
MotoGP
News
6h ago
Enea Bastianini dismisses idea to aid Pecco Bagnaia’s title hopes
Enea Bastianini
Enea Bastianini
F1
News
7h ago
Red Bull slam “armchair specialists” criticism of Sergio Perez’s race engineer
Sergio Perez
Sergio Perez