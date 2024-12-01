Marc Marquez spells out exactly how 2025 bond with Pecco Bagnaia must play out

Marc Marquez says he and Francesco Bagnaia “need to have a good professional relationship” in 2025 if Ducati is to win the MotoGP title again.

After refusing a factory bike at Pramac for next year, Ducati made a U-turn on its decision to promote Jorge Martin to its works squad in favour of Marquez.

Having now won three grands prix on the GP23 with Gresini in 2024 - his first year on the Ducati - expectations are high for Marquez to challenge for the title in 2025.

But Marquez has urged caution on these expectations and says a strong working relationship with Bagnaia will be vital in both riders’ quest for the championship.

“Pecco will be the reference inside our garage and my target is to try to help the team and to be close to Pecco’s level,” Marquez said.

“I hope and I wish that both of us fight for the title, because that means we are super competitive and have the best bike.

“I believe a lot in Ducati, I believe a lot in Gigi [Dalligna’s] staff, and I think we will have the best bike for the next two years.

“Then you never know because this is a competition. But with Pecco, we need to have a good professional relationship.

“What does this mean? Try to help Ducati, try to help the best bike, try to win the title - him or me, me or him.

“I know that many people have a lot of expectations, but the years are passing for everybody and having the young talents, with a very good level, and in every sport has been like and it will be like this.

“I mean, you have your period and then with the years arrive other people that [mean] your period starts to drop and the people start to beat you.

“So, let’s see if we can keep it longer with competitive riding.”

Marquez added: “I know that for the championship it would be good now if I say ‘next year I go ahead for everything’.

“I know, but it’s not what I feel. I mean, what I feel is we need to go step by step.

“The pressure will be there and the expectations are high.

“But already when I announced that I will ride for the Gresini team, many people said ‘Ok, now with the Ducati we will win every race’.

“And I said it would not be like this. And it was not like this. It even took half a season to achieve a victory.

“And next year, of course with the most competitive bike on the grid, it’s easier to fight for those victories but it’s not easy.”