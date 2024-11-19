Two-way F1-style radios tested in MotoGP on Tuesday at Barcelona

A two-way radio system was tested on Tuesday at Barcelona by Ducati MotoGP boss Davide Tardozzi and Michele Pirro, though won’t be widely introduced for 2025 Crash has learned.

The idea of introducing some form of radio communication has been in the works by MotoGP for some times, with very basic systems tested to mixed reviews at various points.

Earlier this year at the Misano test, a radio system whereby pre-recorded messages were relayed from race direction to the riders were tested.

On Tuesday at the Barcelona test, Ducati were seen to be taking this one step further as they trialed a two-way system with Pirro.

The system, developed by Dorna Sports, was used this morning by Tardozzi and Pirro, with the former able to send live communications to his rider.

It is not clear how successful this test was. Ducati declined to comment when approached by Crash.net.

Francesco Bagnaia also tried it, but doesn't feel like the system he tried is ready.

“Yeah, I did it," he said when asked by Crash about it.

"I did it and it’s still not ready. It didn’t work when I tested it. It wasn’t working so I didn’t hear anything. Also it was disturbing me a bit. The cable to connect it is also huge and it could be dangerous. So, still not ready and I will test again when it is ready."

Crash.net has learned that the system trialled by Ducati on Tuesday is not indicative of it being widely introduced into MotoGP any time soon.

MotoGP is still trialling different systems, such as the two-way channel and the one-way communication method.

At present, any widespread introduction of a communication system will only take place once it has been thoroughly tested and it has been made safe to use.

Certainly, there will be no introduction of any rider communication system for the start of the 2025 season in Thailand.

Crash understands that some riders are more keen on the idea than others, and therefore any use of a radio system in an official race would be voluntary at first.

The method where pre-recorded messages can be sent to riders from race direction is likely to be the first system that could be used en mass. Crash understands all of those messages have now been recorded.

MotoGP is also toying with the idea of adding messages teams would send via the dashboard, such as strategy calls, to the one-way pre-recorded system.

At the Emilia Romagna GP this year, Jorge Martin said he ultimately lost the lead of the sprint race because he was distracted by the dash message informing him of a track limits warning.

Martin may also have benefitted from team radio communications in the flag-to-flag San Marino GP.

All of this is very much still in the development stage, but its primary focus is on improving the safety aspect of MotoGP.

Riders have spoken before about how radios could be useful in a situation where they need to be notified quickly of hazards on track, or to even inform race direction that a red flag is needed.

While many comparisons are being drawn now between MotoGP and F1 with Liberty Media coming in as owners, Crash understands that team radio is not being pushed as a broadcast element.

Should the systems get to a point where they are safe and all riders are happy, then they can be used in a broadcast application.