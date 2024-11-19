Two-way F1-style radios tested in MotoGP on Tuesday at Barcelona

Ducati spotted testing new system with Pirro, but no widespread introduction expected in 2025

Michele Pirro
Michele Pirro

A two-way radio system was tested on Tuesday at Barcelona by Ducati MotoGP boss Davide Tardozzi and Michele Pirro, though won’t be widely introduced for 2025 Crash has learned.

The idea of introducing some form of radio communication has been in the works by MotoGP for some times, with very basic systems tested to mixed reviews at various points.

Earlier this year at the Misano test, a radio system whereby pre-recorded messages were relayed from race direction to the riders were tested.

On Tuesday at the Barcelona test, Ducati were seen to be taking this one step further as they trialed a two-way system with Pirro.

The system, developed by Dorna Sports, was used this morning by Tardozzi and Pirro, with the former able to send live communications to his rider.

It is not clear how successful this test was. Ducati declined to comment when approached by Crash.net.

Francesco Bagnaia also tried it, but doesn't feel like the system he tried is ready. 

“Yeah, I did it," he said when asked by Crash about it.

"I did it and it’s still not ready. It didn’t work when I tested it. It wasn’t working so I didn’t hear anything. Also it was disturbing me a bit. The cable to connect it is also huge and it could be dangerous. So, still not ready and I will test again when it is ready."

Crash.net has learned that the system trialled by Ducati on Tuesday is not indicative of it being widely introduced into MotoGP any time soon.

MotoGP is still trialling different systems, such as the two-way channel and the one-way communication method.

At present, any widespread introduction of a communication system will only take place once it has been thoroughly tested and it has been made safe to use.

Certainly, there will be no introduction of any rider communication system for the start of the 2025 season in Thailand.

Crash understands that some riders are more keen on the idea than others, and therefore any use of a radio system in an official race would be voluntary at first.

The method where pre-recorded messages can be sent to riders from race direction is likely to be the first system that could be used en mass. Crash understands all of those messages have now been recorded.

MotoGP is also toying with the idea of adding messages teams would send via the dashboard, such as strategy calls, to the one-way pre-recorded system.

At the Emilia Romagna GP this year, Jorge Martin said he ultimately lost the lead of the sprint race because he was distracted by the dash message informing him of a track limits warning.

Martin may also have benefitted from team radio communications in the flag-to-flag San Marino GP.

All of this is very much still in the development stage, but its primary focus is on improving the safety aspect of MotoGP.

Riders have spoken before about how radios could be useful in a situation where they need to be notified quickly of hazards on track, or to even inform race direction that a red flag is needed.

While many comparisons are being drawn now between MotoGP and F1 with Liberty Media coming in as owners, Crash understands that team radio is not being pushed as a broadcast element.

Should the systems get to a point where they are safe and all riders are happy, then they can be used in a broadcast application. 

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

Moto3
News
2h ago
Scott Ogden confirms new Moto3 team for 2025
Scott Ogden
Scott Ogden
MotoGP
News
3h ago
"It's normal that we are faster": Alex Marquez on top during GP24 debut at Barcelona MotoGP Test
Alex Marquez, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP Test
Alex Marquez, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP Test
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Aprilia on Jorge Martin’s first test: ‘He’s a mixture between a champion and a leader’
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, Barcelona 2024 test
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, Barcelona 2024 test
© Gold and Goose
BSB
News
3h ago
Josh Brookes back on a Honda as he confirms 2025 BSB move
Josh Brookes
Josh Brookes
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Francesco Bagnaia: Not testing as MotoGP world champion “better”
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati MotoGP Team, Barcelona test 2024
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati MotoGP Team, Barcelona test 2024
© Gold and Goose

More News

MotoGP
News
4h ago
Marc Marquez's first feedback after testing the factory Ducati
Marc Marquez, Gigi Dall’Igna, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP Test
Marc Marquez, Gigi Dall’Igna, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP Test
MotoGP
News
5h ago
Fabio Quartararo: “It feels good to see your name on top”
Fabio Quartararo, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP Test
Fabio Quartararo, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP Test
MotoGP
News
5h ago
Two-way F1-style radios tested in MotoGP on Tuesday at Barcelona
Michele Pirro
Michele Pirro
MotoGP
Results
6h ago
2024 Official Barcelona MotoGP Test - Results (FINAL)
Francesco Bagnaia, Alex Marquez, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP Test
Francesco Bagnaia, Alex Marquez, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP Test
MotoGP
News
6h ago
Tech analysis: Jorge Martin tests multiple Aprilia fairings
Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin